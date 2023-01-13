Gary Vee is teaming up with two seasoned execs to bring his next venture — VaynerWatt — to life with marketing at the epicenter.

Internet mogul Gary Vaynerchuk is back at it again with a new venture.

This time, Gary Vee is launching a production studio with Eric Wattenberg, a former CAA agent and Wheelhouse executive, and Matt Higgins, cofounder of RSE Ventures. Coined VaynerWatt, the new studio will produce original long and short-form content for networks and streaming services, Deadline first reported.

Vaynerchuk compared VaynerWatt’s business model to one of his other ventures, VaynerSports, with Wattenberg at the helm of the new studio. VaynerWatt’s leadership team will operate in both LA and New York. Vaynerchuk said the entertainment company had been a decade in the making since it’s a media industry he’s been itching to move into.

so @vaynerwatt is like @vaynersports where Eric Wattenberg is lead and runs the company the way @ajv is lead and runs VS … really excited to be a massive partner though and be 1B https://t.co/YIFk4d2R3D — Gary Vaynerchuk (@garyvee) January 12, 2023

“Our mission, simply put, is to make exceptional content that can be used effectively as marketing tools that would eventually create outsized returns on investments for creators and all of our partners,” Wattenberg said in a statement. “I am thrilled to witness this partnership come to fruition, and we are here to unlock potential for brands and content creators through an alternate and modern approach.”

Gary Vee wants to bring his marketing expertise to VaynerWatt to help it connect with networks and streaming services. The VeeCon creator feels like this is an area that production companies are falling short on. He’ll be bringing Higgins along for the ride since that’s who he jointly owns VaynerMedia with.

“There is nobody in Hollywood production company land that understands how to make TikTok creative to drive tune-in on a streaming service,” he said told Deadline. “That does not exist. Now VaynerWatt exists, and I think that is exciting.”

Read More: