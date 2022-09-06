G2 Esports Announces Women’s League of Legends Team

Entertainment and gaming brand G2 Sports welcomes its second all-woman team — G2 Hel — comprised of some of the top League of Legends esports players on the scene.

G2 Esports, an entertainment and esports brand with more than 45 million fans, announced a new League of Legends team called G2 Hel comprised entirely of women players.

The name is inspired by Norse mythology and Marvel Comics lore in which Loki has a daughter named Hel — renamed “Hela” in the comics — the goddess of death and queen of the underworld. (If you watched Thor: Ragnarok, then you may remember Cate Blanchett portraying an updated spin on Hela with a revamped backstory that places her as Odin’s daughter instead.)

G2 Hel’s tribute to the enduring mythical figure falls in line with G2’s team naming system for its women-focused teams, which are based on women warriors and mythological figures.

We're gonna need a bigger trophy cabinet… pic.twitter.com/WVEppCnO5S — G2 Esports (@G2esports) September 1, 2022

As team member Maya “Caltys” Henckel said on the occasion:

“It’s no secret that women are extremely underrepresented in esports and gaming in general. While the female scene in League of Legends is still relatively small, G2 [is] taking a leap in picking up our roster and paving the way for more to follow. I hope that this will open more opportunities for women to enter esports and inspire more young girls to start playing competitively.”

Here’s G2 Hel’s roster of players:

Olivia “Lizia” Nnenna Calistus, 20

20 Agnė “Karina” Ivaškevičiūtė, 22

22 Alena “TIFA” Maurer, 28

28 Maya “Caltys” Henckel, 20

20 Ève “Colomblbl” Monvoisin, 23

G2 is excited to see what Hel can bring to its brand after seeing success with its other women-focused team, Gozen, which plays VALORANT. Hel is G2’s second League of Legends team; the company also has a second VALORANT squad.

“At G2, we build teams and bring in top players based on skill, talent, and brand fit – regardless of gender or orientation. We want to give all players the chance to fulfill their potential and realize their dreams. G2 Hel includes some of the best female players in the world and we’re delighted to have them on board,” said G2 founder and CEO Carlos Rodriguez in an official statement. “As is the case with all of our teams, they’ll have our full support and we’re excited for them to help us fill our cabinet with more League of Legends trophies.”