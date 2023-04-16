Even if you missed the actual tour that wrapped earlier this month, you can now score apparel from the hip-hop superstar’s successful tour — but you have to act fast!

Future is delivering official merch from his successful One Big Party tour online. The Grammy-winning rapper just dropped a limited-edition merch line following the conclusion of the production, which wrapped up on April 8 in Minneapolis.

Available to shop on the label Freebandz’s website, colorful pieces include tees, hoodies, and headgear. The “One Big Party” moniker is splashed across most items, in addition to the eagle logo associated with Freebandz. The shirts from this collection arrive in black and white color schemes, while the hoodies are a tanned hue.

Per the brand’s Instagram announcement, the shop was only to be open for 72 hours as of 3 p.m ET (noon PST) on Saturday, April 15 — time to act fast!

Products range in price from $35 to $100 and vary in sizing from S to XXL.

Future’s ninth studio album, I NEVER LIKED YOU., debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2022 and included the boppy chart-topper “Wait for U” featuring Tems and repeat collaborator Drake. The single also picked up a Grammy for best rap/sung collaboration at this year’s ceremony. Future’s fanbase spans the globe, and the Atlanta native appeared to MSNBC’s nightly show The Beat with Ari Melber to insist that none other than LeBron James was the unofficial leader of his fan club.

The “One Big Party Tour” kicked off in Brooklyn, New York’s Barclays Center on Dec. 30, 2022 and concluded on April 8 in Minneapolis, Minnesota as part of a final leg of 11 days first announced in February.