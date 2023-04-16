About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Fashion April 16, 2023
Vinciane Ngomsi
Vinciane Ngomsi

Future’s ‘One Big Party Tour’ Merch Collection Returns for a Limited Time

Prince Williams/Wireimage
Last Updated: April 17, 2023
Even if you missed the actual tour that wrapped earlier this month, you can now score apparel from the hip-hop superstar’s successful tour — but you have to act fast!

Future is delivering official merch from his successful One Big Party tour online. The Grammy-winning rapper just dropped a limited-edition merch line following the conclusion of the production, which wrapped up on April 8 in Minneapolis.

Available to shop on the label Freebandz’s website, colorful pieces include tees, hoodies, and headgear. The “One Big Party” moniker is splashed across most items, in addition to the eagle logo associated with Freebandz. The shirts from this collection arrive in black and white color schemes, while the hoodies are a tanned hue.

Per the brand’s Instagram announcement, the shop was only to be open for 72 hours as of 3 p.m ET (noon PST) on Saturday, April 15 — time to act fast!

Products range in price from $35 to $100 and vary in sizing from S to XXL.

Future’s ninth studio album, I NEVER LIKED YOU., debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2022 and included the boppy chart-topper “Wait for U” featuring Tems and repeat collaborator Drake. The single also picked up a Grammy for best rap/sung collaboration at this year’s ceremony. Future’s fanbase spans the globe, and the Atlanta native appeared to MSNBC’s nightly show The Beat with Ari Melber to insist that none other than LeBron James was the unofficial leader of his fan club.

The “One Big Party Tour” kicked off in Brooklyn, New York’s Barclays Center on Dec. 30, 2022 and concluded on April 8 in Minneapolis, Minnesota as part of a final leg of 11 days first announced in February.

apparelFuturefashionLeBron JamesMusicHip-hop
About The Author
Vinciane Ngomsi
Vinciane Ngomsi
Vinciane Ngomsi
Vinciane Ngomsi is a Staff Writer at Boardroom. She began her career in sports journalism with bylines at SB Nation, USA Today and, most recently, Yahoo. She received a bachelor's degree in Political Science from Truman State University and when she's not watching old clips of Serena Williams' best matches, she is likely perfecting her signature chocolate chip cookie recipe or preparing a traditional Cameroonian meal.