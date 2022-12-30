About Boardroom

NIL & Student Athletes December 30, 2022
Shlomo Sprung
French’s Mustard Embraces the Meme, Unveils Orange Bowl Bottle for Tennessee vs. Clemson

Image via French's
It started as a meme. Now, it’s a Big Orange reality — learn how French’s mustard is celebrating Tennessee, Clemson, and the Orange Bowl with a limited-edition bottle.

Friday’s Orange Bowl game features two teams in Tennessee and Clemson that predominantly wear orange. It doesn’t always work out that way, but French’s mustard thought it would take advantage of this opportunity.

The condiment brand and the Tennessee Volunteers have shared a unique relationship over the last year-plus. For some reason, French’s mustard itself became a running joke and even a rallying cry for Tennessee fans. Last month when the Vols were ranked number one for the first time in 24 years, French’s signed Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker to an NIL deal with his own custom mustard-hued cleats to boot.

Things got so chaotic when ESPN’s College GameDay rolled around that UT fans even chugged mustard straight from the bottle on-camera.

Fans saw Boardroom’s original story and begged French’s for a special orange bottle to recognize Tennessee’s fan base.

Some felt entitled to their piece of the action straight away:

Others, meanwhile, opted to apply some entrepreneurial verve:

Well, with Tennessee ending the season at the Orange Bowl, French’s has answered the call with a limited-edition orange mustard bottle that fans can win via sweepstakes.

Check it out in all its glory:

Between Friday, Dec. 30 at noon ET and 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 2, fans can enter to win a special orange bottle by following @Frenchs on Twitter and quote tweeting its post about the orange bottle and telling them why you deserve to get sent the swag.

As Hooker and the Vols get set to take on Clemson in the orange-est Orange Bowl we’ve seen in a long time, you too can get in on the fun and win if your tweet can cut the mustard.

