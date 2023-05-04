Formula 1 Names Puma Official Trackside Retailer

Puma will outfit Formula 1 staff and fans alike in a deal set to begin next season.

Formula 1 and Puma have reached a wide-ranging agreement ahead of this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix, making the German apparel brand an official licensing partner and exclusive trackside retailer.

Puma will not only equip F1 staff at races but also create Formula 1 fan-wear and F1 branded apparel, footwear, and accessories. Starting next season, Puma will sell gear for all 10 teams around each race circuit throughout the year. It will have 65 mobile retail stores at 20 races across 19 countries worldwide, operated by subsidiary brand Stichd. The stores, Puma said Thursday, will be made from durable and lightweight materials for easier transport from race to race.

“The influence of motorsport, and Formula 1 in particular, on sports and streetwear culture has significantly increased in recent years. Our new partnership with Formula 1 is an exciting opportunity to further explore this blend of motorsports and lifestyle,” Puma CEO Arne Freundt said. “Puma has always sat at the intersection of sports and fashion and we feel we are in the perfect position to translate the culture of the sport into relevant streetwear collections and drive brand heat with a young, affluent, and diverse audience.”

In March, Formula 1 reported that 5.7 million fans attended races in 2022, a 36% increase from pre-pandemic 2019. Puma already has existing apparel and licensing deals with the F1 Mercedes, Ferrari, and Alfa Romeo teams.

“As F1 continues to grow around the world, we have been reaching new fans through exciting collaborations and are seeing the sport enter areas of mainstream culture we have not seen before,” Stefano Domenicali, F1 CEO, said. “Puma has a rich history in motorsport, making them the perfect fit for F1 as we take the sport’s apparel to the next level for fans on the street, drivers in the paddock, and everything else in between.”

The first Puma branded F1 products will be available worldwide beginning in February at stores and online.