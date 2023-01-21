Is the fourth time the charm??? Get set for the UFC 283 co-main with a big Figueiredo vs. Moreno prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights from FanDuel.

The fourth time is the charm; yes, you’ve read that correctly. Deiveson Figueiredo versus Brandon Moreno in a flyweight championship matchup is all too familiar to MMA fans around the globe. At UFC 283, today’s men’s 125-pound elites will square off for the first tetralogy in UFC history — and nobody is mad about it.

Each of their previous encounters has offered excitement, thrills, and emotional chills. Their first meeting at UFC 256 ended in a majority draw fueled by a one-point deduction for Figueiredo, allowing the Brazillian to retain his title in Fight of the Night fashion. The exciting but anticlimactic clash led to their second outing at UFC 263.

Battle No. 2 picked up exactly where the first fight left off. In a back-and-forth showcase between two fighters who seemingly match perfectly skill for skill, Moreno ultimately was able to capitalize on a rear-naked choke submission, winning the championship to become the first Mexican-born champion in UFC history. Seven months later, their trilogy fight took place at UFC 270 in Anaheim, California, and you guessed it, it became an instant classic. Once again, the pair performed in a five-round war, with Figueiredo edging his opponent by unanimous decision in a tantalizingly close contest.

So, will fight No. 4 produce the same fireworks as its previous renditions? Our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook have set the lines so close in favor of Moreno that the fight is virtually a pick ’em. With that in mind, let’s start with a big Moreno vs. Figueiredo prediction, then take a closer look at the odds and major prop bets for Saturday’s UFC 283 co-main event.

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno Fight Info

UFC 283 — Championship Light Heavyweight Bout

(c) Deiveson Figueiredo (21-2-1 9 KOs, 8 Submissions)

Vs.

No. 1 (interim champion) Brandon Moreno (20-6-2 4 KOs, 11 Submissions)

Date: Saturday, January 21, 2022

Fight Time: The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET

Venue: Jeunesse Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Coverage: ESPN+

Figueiredo vs. Moreno Odds to Win

All UFC 283 odds, lines, and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline

Deiveson Figueiredo: +102

Brandon Moreno: -130

UFC 283 Figueiredo vs. Moreno Prop Bets

Method of victory

Figueiredo by:

KO/TKO: +420

Points/decision: +250

Submission: +1100

Moreno by:

KO/TKO: +600

Points/decision: +210

Submission: +500

Will the fight go the distance?

Yes: -134

No: +102

Over/under total rounds

OVER 4.5: -166

UNDER 4.5: +130

Figueiredo vs. Moreno Prediction: UFC 283

UFC 283 prediction percentages courtesy of Tapology Fight Predictions.

Projected winner: Brandon Moreno (57%)

Brandon Moreno (57%) Projected method of victory: Decision (64%)

As mentioned before, these two adversaries are perfect opponents for each other. Both possess power, speed, and the ability to create controlled chaos in scrambles. They both have the stopping power to end a fight and the grappling skills to dominate elite flyweights.

If the ending of their last fight indicates the pace of fight number four, Figueiredo will come into the contest looking to end all doubt on who is the better fighter definitively. I expect Figgy to finally put this matchup to bed, proving once and for all that he’s gotten the best of the rivalry.

FIGUEIREDO vs. MORENO PREDICTION: Figueiredo by KO/TKO (+420)

UFC 283 Betting Trends & Stats

Deiveson Figueiredo defeated Brandon Moreno via unanimous decision in his most recent fight on January 22, 2022.

via unanimous decision in his most recent fight on January 22, 2022. Brandon Moreno defeated Kai Kara-France by KO/TKO in his most recent fight on July 30, 2022.

by KO/TKO in his most recent fight on July 30, 2022. Figueiredo averages 3.27 significant strikes landed per minute with a 55% accuracy rate.

per minute with a 55% accuracy rate. Moreno averages 3.58 significant strikes landed per minute with a 39% accuracy rate.

per minute with a 39% accuracy rate. Figueiredo averages 3.53 significant strikes absorbed per minute with a 52% defense rate.

per minute with a 52% defense rate. Moreno averages 3.33 significant strikes absorbed per minute with a 57% defense rate.

per minute with a 57% defense rate. Figueiredo has a 58% takedown defense rate.

Moreno has a 68% takedown defense rate.

Read More: