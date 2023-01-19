The pair will work together to produce original content and launch esports initiatives, consumer products, and digital goods this year.

Esports and entertainment company FaZe Clan inked a multi-year partnership with Porsche to shepherd in the next generation of gamers and content creators.

FaZe and Porsche will work together to produce original content and launch esports initiatives, consumer products, and digital goods this year. The partnership will kick off with a new content series that follows FaZe members as they lay out their roles in gaming and how the industry expands to other opportunities and ventures.

“FaZe’s leadership at the intersection of gaming and youth culture, combined with our deep understanding of today’s creators, presents an ideal opportunity for Porsche to reach the next generation and connect with our worldwide fan network,” FaZe CEO Lee Trink said in a statement.

“We’re thrilled to partner with a modern luxury brand like Porsche, who, like FaZe Clan, pushes boundaries to expand its audience while consistently placing the importance of community and innovation first.”

FaZe Clan worked with the United Talent Agency to broker the deal. Porsche will become FaZe’s official partner across all of the brand’s esports teams as part of the terms. FaZe couldn’t disclose much on this component yet, but the esports company and luxury sports car manufacturer will also release digital goods and new offerings in the Web3 space.

“Porsche has been deeply involved in gaming and esports for several years, with a clear focus on racing – staying true and authentic to the heritage and DNA of the brand,” Porsche CMO Robert Ader said in an official news release.

“Throughout our discussions, we’ve seen that FaZe and Porsche share similar core values of performance and innovation. Through this first-of-its-kind partnership, we aim to inspire the gamer community to realize their own dreams.”

