FanDuel Sportsbook’s New York Yankees Partnership Just Got Bigger

FanDuel has been an Official Sports Betting Partner of the Yankees since 2020, but an enhanced partnership will give their sportsbook an even bigger gameday presence in the Bronx.

It only makes sense that America’s No. 1 online sportsbook would team up with the most iconic brand in sports, so it’s no surprise that FanDuel has announced that it is extending its partnership with the New York Yankees.

FanDuel and the Yankees first partnered in 2020, and this multi-year renewal will make the sports betting giant even more ubiquitous both at the stadium and on TV.

As an Official Sports Betting Partner of the Yankees, FanDuel Sportsbook will have premium VIP hospitality accommodations at Yankee Stadium along with ad space in right field and behind home plate, according to an official release. The rotational signage behind the plate will give FanDuel a clear presence on Yankees broadcasts, living in sight of the camera whenever it is displayed. FanDuel will also be permitted to use Yankees marks.

“There is no more globally recognized sports brand than the New York Yankees, and as a New York-based company we’re delighted to remain partners with our hometown team,”FanDuel Group CMO Mike Raffensperger, said in a release. “One of our company values is to be absurdly fan-focused, and there is no fanbase more passionate about their team than Yankees, which makes this a natural fit.”

Raffensperger is right about that. According to Sportico, the Yankees are worth $7.01 billion, making them the most valuable franchise in professional sports. A big part of that? The $700 million that the Yankees made in revenue last season. The Yankees drew nearly 2 million fans last year despite not allowing full attendance for a major chunk of the season due to the pandemic. Sports Business Journal reports that TV viewership is on the rise for Yankees games as well — ratings for YES Network broadcasts increased by 7% last year compared to 2019, the previous full MLB season.

“We are very excited to be continuing our relationship with FanDuel—our Partner since 2020,” added Michael J. Tusiani, the Yankees Senior Vice President, Partnerships. “We hope that FanDuel’s Yankee Stadium presence and customer engagement will continue to strengthen its brand as a sports betting operator within the tri-state area.”

For what it’s worth, FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Yankees at +240 to win the American League East as of this writing, behind only the Toronto Blue Jays (+135). The Bronx Bombers are +1200 to win the World Series, the same as their cross-town rival Mets.