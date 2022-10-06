FanDuel & Gaming Society Partner to Power Women in Sports Betting

In a business driven by male-centric marketing, FanDuel and Gaming Society are looking to bring more women into the fold.

FanDuel and Gaming Society have agreed to a partnership amid a skyrocketing sports betting market with the goal of driving more inclusive growth, the two sides have announced.

As part of the deal, FanDuel will sponsor Gaming Society’s NFL-focused newsletter, focusing on a glance of the game through the lens of sport betting and gamification.

Female CEOs, Jaymee Messler for Gaming Society and Amy Howe for FanDuel, lead both companies and each wants to prioritize women in sports betting. Howe has long vocalized her desire for recognition and perception for women within the industry.

“If you look at the marketing, it’s been very male-centric,” Howe said in Dec. 2021. “I don’t think there has been an effort to appeal to a female audience.”

Her efforts since taking over as CEO in Oct. 2021 have paid dividends. Over 4.6 million women in the U.S. joined a sports betting app in 2021, a 115% increase from 2020.

“We are thrilled to partner with FanDuel with a shared goal of making sports betting more inclusive and welcoming to all sports fans, and women fans in particular,” said Messler, who also co-founded Gaming Society. “Through our partnership, we will be able to reach and responsibly onboard new waves of fans to the betting industry.”

Howe’s vision ultimately came to fruition.

FanDuel garnered more female users in 2021 than any other sportsbook with GSW data estimating 1.7 million new women sign-ups.

“FanDuel has driven great awareness among female sports fans – leading into this season, we found that nearly two-thirds of female NFL fans in live sportsbook states were aware of FanDuel,” Howe said. “We are excited to be the first sports betting operator to partner with Gaming Society. FanDuel knows that women are sports fans, and we want to tap into already established communities that are seeking out sports betting content in environments that speaks directly to them.”

Founded by NBA Hall-of-Famer Kevin Garnett, Gaming Society is a new gamification and content company committed to sports betting. FanDuel becoming the company’s official sportsbook should enhance its growth — especially among women — quicker than most.

