The world’s most popular auto racing competition has joined forces with the streaming platform to deliver a bigger, better experience for racing fans.

Formula 1‘s race to expand its global reach just hit a new milestone. On Monday, the motorsports promotion and streaming platform Paramount+ announced an official partnership, with new promotional activations for the 2023 world championship campaign already on the way.

Fans attending Formula 1 races in person or watching from around the globe will now see Paramount+ signage along each track, as well as inclusion within promotional materials around Grand Prix races and other events. After something of a soft opening at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, expect the F1 Paramount+ synergy to roll on at Miami, Montréal, Austria, Silverstone (Great Britain), Monza (Italy), Suzuka (Japan), Austin, Mexico City, São Paulo, and Formula 1’s newest race site, Las Vegas.

“Paramount+ continues to seek new, innovative ways to reach our global audiences, and I am confident this partnership with Formula 1 will continue to support our growth globally,” Marco Nobili, Executive Vice President and International General Manager of Paramount+, said of the new collaboration. “Becoming an official partner of Formula 1 means bringing the Paramount+ brand and all our characters to life for hundreds of millions of fans worldwide. Through this global deal, the worlds of motorsport and entertainment will come together, resulting in powerful storytelling opportunities on and off the grid.”

As Formula 1 Managing Director of Commercial added on the occasion:

“This partnership exemplifies Formula 1’s ongoing commitment to exploring new avenues to help promote the sport and appeal to new audiences. Paramount+ and the content on its platform are hugely popular, and like F1, [it] has experienced rapid growth in recent years. Together, we will use our global platforms and collective expertise in entertainment to further enhance the fan experience and take both Formula 1 and Paramount+ to new levels.”

Despite competition from the likes of ESPN and Peacock, Paramount+ has become a major player for sports enthusiasts in the US. Currently, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League soccer, CBS-branded NFL games, and the PGA Tour golf can all be streamed via its official app. This latest F1 Paramount+ deal, to say nothing of the platform’s extensive film and television offerings, only strengthens the year-round value available to fans.

The Formula 1 world championship returns on April 30 at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix from the Baku City Circuit.