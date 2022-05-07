As Formula 1 takes its talents to South Beach for the first time ever, check out the latest Miami Grand Prix betting odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

The party has descended on Vice City. Where whence there was none, there’s a whole Formula 1 circuit. There’s a fake marina. The fake marina has fake water. And 20 drivers are set to take Miami more rip-roaringly than even Kourtney and Kim ever could. It’s time for the first-ever F1 Miami Grand Prix, a global blowout of bacchanal that’s already being called auto racing’s Super Bowl.

So, who’s actually going to win the thing? All eyes will be on the Max Verstappen vs. Charles Leclerc rivalry that has been the story of the 2022 world championship campaign so far, but everything about this weekend in South Florida just feels different.

With that in mind, check out Boardroom’s breakdown of the latest F1 Miami GP odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

2022 F1 Miami GP: Odds to Win

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook before qualifying for May 8’s Miami Grand Prix.

2022 F1 Drivers’ Championship Futures Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of May 6.

t-1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): -105

t-1. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): -105

3. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +3100

t-4. Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari): +5000

t-4. George Russell (Mercedes): +5000

6. Fernando Alonso (Alpine): +6000

7. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +7500