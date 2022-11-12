F1 Betting: 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix Odds & Prop Bets

Lewis Hamilton driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W13 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil (Photo by Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Boardroom dives into the latest Formula 1 betting odds and props from FanDuel Sportsbook for Sunday’s 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix from Autódromo José Carlos Pace.

We’re in the home stretch, folks.

Sunday marks the penultimate Grand Prix for the 2022 Formula 1 campaign. It’s been over a month since Max Verstappen cruised to his second straight title, but true fans know there’s still plenty more to be revealed with these final two races.

The drivers are in São Paulo, Brazil for this weekend’s festivities, and we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention the dramatics that ensued at this same track last year. In true comeback fashion, Lewis Hamilton went from last in Saturday’s Sprint to winning it all for Mercedes. The Englishman won by 10.4 seconds, with Verstappen finishing in second place.

Could we see some of the same magic for Hamilton this year at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace? Well, it hasn’t exactly been the 37-year-old’s finest run. Hamilton hasn’t won a single F1 contest all year, and with just two remaining, the seven-time world champion’s chances of having his first winless F1 season appear likely. To add insult to injury, Hamilton also faces a strong possibility of finishing outside of the top five in the driver standings for the first time since going pro in 2007.

Regardless of how he finishes, Hamilton’s got the support of the Brazilian people on his side. On Monday, the three-time Interlagos winner was awarded honorary Brazilian citizenship.

“I love Brazil, I have always loved Brazil,” Hamilton said at the Congress chamber in Brasilia while wearing a yellow and green necklace over a crisp blue suit.

Ahead of Sunday’s scheduled 1 p.m. start time, here are the latest 2022 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix odds, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2022: Odds to Win

Brazilian Grand Prix odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 11.

2022 Brazilian GP Prop Bets

Team of Race-winning Driver

Red Bull: -300

-300 Mercedes: +410

+410 Ferrari: +500

Podium Finish

Max Verstappen (Red Bull): -440

-440 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): -200

-200 Charles LeClerc (Ferrari) : -175

-175 Sergio Perez (Red Bull): -160

-160 George Russell (Mercedes) : +195

: +195 Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +350

Points Finish

Max Verstappen (Red Bull): -700

-700 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): -700

-700 George Russell (Mercedes) : -600

: -600 Sergio Perez (Red Bull): -600

-600 Charles LeClerc (Ferrari) : -600

-600 Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): -440

