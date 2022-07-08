F1 Betting: 2022 Austrian Grand Prix Odds & Props

After a rip-roaring weekend at Silverstone, check out the latest F1 Austrian GP odds, props, and futures bets courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Right out of the gate on July 2, the British Grand Prix announced itself in full voice as the sort of auto racing equivalent of a Steven Spielberg blockbuster. Now, Formula 1 literally heads to the city of Spielberg for an Austrian Grand Prix weekend that features a nifty Saturday sprint race to tide us over ahead of Sunday’s proper race.
So, will the Red Bull Ring constitute a home game for Red Bull Racing, who lead the 2022 world championship race on all counts and claimed a victory here one year ago through Max Verstappen besides? Is there a chance we get something even more thrilling than what we just witnessed at Silverstone?
Ahead of all the action, let’s take a look at the latest 2022 F1 Austrian Grand Prix odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2022:
Odds to Win Race (July 10)
Austrian GP odds via FanDuel Sportsbook following Friday qualifying session for Saturday’s sprint.
Max Verstappen (Red Bull): -175
Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +250
Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari): +1100
Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +1800
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +1800
George Russell (Mercedes): +1800
Esteban Ocon (Alpine): +14000
Fernando Alonso (Alpine): +14000
F1 Austrian GP 2022:
Odds to Win Sprint (July 9)
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook before qualifying.
Max Verstappen (Red Bull): +130
Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +145
Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari): +850
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +1100
Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +1100
George Russell (Mercedes): +1800
2022 F1 Drivers’ Championship Odds
FanDuel Sportsbook odds as of July 7.
Max Verstappen (Red Bull): -440
Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +500
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +2800
Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari): +2800
Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +5000
George Russell (Mercedes): +5000
2022 Formula 1 Constructors’ Championship Odds
FanDuel Sportsbook odds as of July 7.