F1 Betting: 2022 Austrian Grand Prix Odds & Props

After a rip-roaring weekend at Silverstone, check out the latest F1 Austrian GP odds, props, and futures bets courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Right out of the gate on July 2, the British Grand Prix announced itself in full voice as the sort of auto racing equivalent of a Steven Spielberg blockbuster. Now, Formula 1 literally heads to the city of Spielberg for an Austrian Grand Prix weekend that features a nifty Saturday sprint race to tide us over ahead of Sunday’s proper race.

So, will the Red Bull Ring constitute a home game for Red Bull Racing, who lead the 2022 world championship race on all counts and claimed a victory here one year ago through Max Verstappen besides? Is there a chance we get something even more thrilling than what we just witnessed at Silverstone?

Ahead of all the action, let’s take a look at the latest 2022 F1 Austrian Grand Prix odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2022:

Odds to Win Race (July 10)

Austrian GP odds via FanDuel Sportsbook following Friday qualifying session for Saturday’s sprint.

F1 Austrian GP 2022:

Odds to Win Sprint (July 9)

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook before qualifying.

Max Verstappen (Red Bull): +130

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +145

Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari): +850

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +1100

Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +1100

George Russell (Mercedes): +1800

2022 F1 Drivers’ Championship Odds

FanDuel Sportsbook odds as of July 7.

Max Verstappen (Red Bull): -440

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +500

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +2800

Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari): +2800

Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +5000

George Russell (Mercedes): +5000

2022 Formula 1 Constructors’ Championship Odds

FanDuel Sportsbook odds as of July 7.

Oracle Red Bull Racing: -450

Scuderia Ferrari: +470

Mercedes-AMG Petronas: +1600