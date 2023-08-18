It’s all down to this! Get set for Spain vs. England in the finale of the FIFA Women’s World Cup with the latest odds and betting insights from our friends at FanDuel.

Show of hands if you knew three weeks ago that we’d end up here. Go ahead, I’ll wait.

Folks, the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup final is upon us, and we’re not getting any of the matchups that fans and bookmakers had any inkling we’d get. Instead of watching the United States chase an unprecedented third straight title on the biggest stage of the world’s most popular sport, two nations who have experienced ultimate glory on the men’s side of the game will vie for a first-ever women’s crown.

So, what do oddsmakers have to say about Aug. 20’s historic matchup Down Under?

Let’s lock in for Sunday’s Women’s World Cup final with the latest England vs. Spain odds and prop bets from our friends at FanDuel.

England vs. Spain Odds: 2023 Women’s World Cup Final

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Aug. 18, 2023.

To win the World Cup

Spain : -112

: -112 England: -104

Result after 90 minutes

Spain : +170

: +170 England : +180

: +180 Draw: +190

Result after 90 minutes; draw = no bet

Spain : -115

: -115 England: -110

Over/under total goals

1.5 : -225 / +162

: -225 / +162 2.5 : +150 / -200

: +150 / -200 3.5 : +350 / -600

: +350 / -600 4.5: +850 / -2000

2023 Women’s World Cup Final Prop Bets

Anytime goalscorer

Jenni Hermoso : +240

: +240 Alexia Putellas : +240

: +240 Alessia Russo : +270

: +270 Esther Gonzalez : +270

: +270 Rachel Daly : +280

: +280 Alba Redondo : +290

: +290 Salma Paralluelo : +330

: +330 Bethany England : +350

: +350 Chloe Kelly : +360

: +360 Lauren Hemp : +370

: +370 Mariona Caldentey : +370

: +370 Athenea del Castillo : +370

: +370 Lauren James : +380

: +380 Eva Navarro : +500

: +500 Ella Toone : +500

: +500 Georgia Stanway : +500

: +500 Laura Coombs : +550

: +550 Aitana Bonmati : +650

: +650 Claudia Zornoza : +850

: +850 Irene Guerrero : +850

: +850 Katie Robinson: +1000

FanDuel special props