It’s all down to this! Get set for Spain vs. England in the finale of the FIFA Women’s World Cup with the latest odds and betting insights from our friends at FanDuel.
Show of hands if you knew three weeks ago that we’d end up here. Go ahead, I’ll wait.
Folks, the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup final is upon us, and we’re not getting any of the matchups that fans and bookmakers had any inkling we’d get. Instead of watching the United States chase an unprecedented third straight title on the biggest stage of the world’s most popular sport, two nations who have experienced ultimate glory on the men’s side of the game will vie for a first-ever women’s crown.
So, what do oddsmakers have to say about Aug. 20’s historic matchup Down Under?
Let’s lock in for Sunday’s Women’s World Cup final with the latest England vs. Spain odds and prop bets from our friends at FanDuel.
England vs. Spain Odds: 2023 Women’s World Cup Final
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Aug. 18, 2023.
To win the World Cup
- Spain: -112
- England: -104
Result after 90 minutes
- Spain: +170
- England: +180
- Draw: +190
Result after 90 minutes; draw = no bet
- Spain: -115
- England: -110
Over/under total goals
- 1.5: -225 / +162
- 2.5: +150 / -200
- 3.5: +350 / -600
- 4.5: +850 / -2000
2023 Women’s World Cup Final Prop Bets
Anytime goalscorer
- Jenni Hermoso: +240
- Alexia Putellas: +240
- Alessia Russo: +270
- Esther Gonzalez: +270
- Rachel Daly: +280
- Alba Redondo: +290
- Salma Paralluelo: +330
- Bethany England: +350
- Chloe Kelly: +360
- Lauren Hemp: +370
- Mariona Caldentey: +370
- Athenea del Castillo: +370
- Lauren James: +380
- Eva Navarro: +500
- Ella Toone: +500
- Georgia Stanway: +500
- Laura Coombs: +550
- Aitana Bonmati: +650
- Claudia Zornoza: +850
- Irene Guerrero: +850
- Katie Robinson: +1000
FanDuel special props
- Each Team 3+ Shots On Target in Each Half: +3100
- Each Team to Have 3+ Corners in Each Half: +3200
- Each Team to Have 2+ Corners in Each Half & Each Team to Have 2+ Shots On Target in Each Half: +3500
- Spain to Win, Spain Most Corners in Each Half, AND Spain Most Shots On Target in Each Half: +4900
- England to Win, England Most Corners in Each Half, AND England Most Shots On Target in Each Half: +6000
- Spain to Win Each Half AND Spain to Have Most Corners in Each Half: +6500
- England to Win Each Half AND England to Have Most Corners in Each Half: +8500
- Spain to Win Each Half, Alexia Putellas to Score, AND Spain to Have Most Corners in Each Half: +13000
- Spain 4+ Shots On Target in Each Half AND Spain 3+ Corners in Each Half: +19000
- England to Win Each Half, Alessia Russo to Score, AND England to Have Most Corners in Each Half: +20000
