Eagles vs. Cowboys Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 16

The latest odds, props, and parlays from FanDuel SportsBook as the Dallas Cowboys host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16.

Two of the NFC’s elite clash in a pivotal Christmas Eve showdown as AJ Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles take on Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Philly has been the NFL’s best team to date at 13-1 but will be without starting QB and MVP candidate Jalen Hurts, who’s nursing a sprained shoulder. Former Jacksonville legend Gardner Minshew will start in his place with a win clinching the division title and home-field advantage throughout the conference playoffs.

On Sunday, Dallas had a four-game winning streak shockingly snapped after blowing a 17-point lead to the Jaguars, losing in overtime on a walk-off pick-six. With Hurts out, the opportunity is there for the Cowboys to keep their slim divisional title hopes alive. Heading into this NFC East showdown, let’s check out all the Eagles vs. Cowboys odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Eagles vs. Cowboys Odds: NFL Week 16

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Dec. 23 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines

Point Spread : Dallas Cowboys -4 (-110) / Philadelphia Eagles +4 (+110)

: Dallas Cowboys -4 (-110) / Philadelphia Eagles +4 (+110) Moneyline : Dallas Cowboys (-200) / Philadelphia Eagles (+168)

: Dallas Cowboys (-200) / Philadelphia Eagles (+168) Over/Under: OVER 47.5 (-106) / UNDER 47.5 (-114)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

Ezekiel Elliott: +650

+650 Tony Pollard: +700

+700 Miles Sanders: +750

+750 CeeDee Lamb: +800

+800 AJ Brown: +1000

+1000 DeVonta Smith: +1300

+1300 Noah Brown: +1300

+1300 Michael Gallup: +1300

+1300 Dalton Schultz: +1400

+1400 Dallas Goedert: +1600

+1600 James Washington: +2000

Anytime TD Scorer

Ezekiel Elliott: -110

-110 Miles Sanders: -105

-105 Tony Pollard: +105

+105 CeeDee Lamb: +125

+125 AJ Brown: +155

+155 DeVonta Smith: +200

+200 Noah Brown: +230

+230 Michael Gallup: +230

+230 Dalton Schultz: +250

+250 Dallas Goedert: +270

+270 James Washington: +350

To Score 2+ Touchdowns

Ezekiel Elliott: +500

+500 Tony Pollard: +550

+550 Miles Sanders: +550

+550 CeeDee Lamb: +700

+700 AJ Brown: +900

+900 DeVonta Smith: +1400

+1400 Noah Brown: +1500

+1500 Michael Gallup: +1500

+1500 Dalton Schultz: +1900

+1900 Dallas Goedert: +1900

+1900 James Washington: +3000

Top Eagles vs Cowboys Over/Unders

Dak Prescott passing yards: 247.5

247.5 Gardner Minshew passing yards: 236.5

236.5 Miles Sanders rushing yards: 66.5

66.5 Tony Pollard rushing yards: 60.5

60.5 Ezekiel Elliott rushing yards: 59.5

59.5 AJ Brown receiving yards: 67.5

67.5 CeeDee Lamb receiving yards: 67.5

67.5 DeVonta Smith receiving yards: 50.5

50.5 Dallas Goedert receiving yards: 40.5

40.5 Michael Gallup receiving yards: 33.5

Top Game Props

Dallas -1.5 AND UNDER 51.5 total points: +150

+150 Philadelphia +1.5 AND UNDER 51.5 total points: +260

+260 Dallas -1.5 AND OVER 51.5 total points: +310

+310 Philadelphia +1.5 AND OVER 51.5 total points: +500

Read More: