Eagles vs. Cowboys Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 16

The latest odds, props, and parlays from FanDuel SportsBook as the Dallas Cowboys host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16.
Two of the NFC’s elite clash in a pivotal Christmas Eve showdown as AJ Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles take on Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Philly has been the NFL’s best team to date at 13-1 but will be without starting QB and MVP candidate Jalen Hurts, who’s nursing a sprained shoulder. Former Jacksonville legend Gardner Minshew will start in his place with a win clinching the division title and home-field advantage throughout the conference playoffs.
On Sunday, Dallas had a four-game winning streak shockingly snapped after blowing a 17-point lead to the Jaguars, losing in overtime on a walk-off pick-six. With Hurts out, the opportunity is there for the Cowboys to keep their slim divisional title hopes alive. Heading into this NFC East showdown, let’s check out all the Eagles vs. Cowboys odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Eagles vs. Cowboys Odds: NFL Week 16
All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Dec. 23 and are subject to change.
Betting Lines
- Point Spread: Dallas Cowboys -4 (-110) / Philadelphia Eagles +4 (+110)
- Moneyline: Dallas Cowboys (-200) / Philadelphia Eagles (+168)
- Over/Under: OVER 47.5 (-106) / UNDER 47.5 (-114)
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys Prop Bets
First TD Scorer
- Ezekiel Elliott: +650
- Tony Pollard: +700
- Miles Sanders: +750
- CeeDee Lamb: +800
- AJ Brown: +1000
- DeVonta Smith: +1300
- Noah Brown: +1300
- Michael Gallup: +1300
- Dalton Schultz: +1400
- Dallas Goedert: +1600
- James Washington: +2000
Anytime TD Scorer
- Ezekiel Elliott: -110
- Miles Sanders: -105
- Tony Pollard: +105
- CeeDee Lamb: +125
- AJ Brown: +155
- DeVonta Smith: +200
- Noah Brown: +230
- Michael Gallup: +230
- Dalton Schultz: +250
- Dallas Goedert: +270
- James Washington: +350
To Score 2+ Touchdowns
- Ezekiel Elliott: +500
- Tony Pollard: +550
- Miles Sanders: +550
- CeeDee Lamb: +700
- AJ Brown: +900
- DeVonta Smith: +1400
- Noah Brown: +1500
- Michael Gallup: +1500
- Dalton Schultz: +1900
- Dallas Goedert: +1900
- James Washington: +3000
Top Eagles vs Cowboys Over/Unders
- Dak Prescott passing yards: 247.5
- Gardner Minshew passing yards: 236.5
- Miles Sanders rushing yards: 66.5
- Tony Pollard rushing yards: 60.5
- Ezekiel Elliott rushing yards: 59.5
- AJ Brown receiving yards: 67.5
- CeeDee Lamb receiving yards: 67.5
- DeVonta Smith receiving yards: 50.5
- Dallas Goedert receiving yards: 40.5
- Michael Gallup receiving yards: 33.5
Top Game Props
- Dallas -1.5 AND UNDER 51.5 total points: +150
- Philadelphia +1.5 AND UNDER 51.5 total points: +260
- Dallas -1.5 AND OVER 51.5 total points: +310
- Philadelphia +1.5 AND OVER 51.5 total points: +500
