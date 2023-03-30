Dusty May Contract & Salary Details at Florida Atlantic

Head coach Dusty May of the Florida Atlantic Owls celebrates with the team after defeating the Kansas State Wildcats in the Elite Eight (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Fifth-year FAU head coach Dusty May is due for a huge raise after leading the Owls to the Final Four. Boardroom dives into his contract as it stands now.

A few weeks ago, Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May was a great candidate for several high-profile jobs in men’s college basketball. As an Indiana native, he would have made sense at Notre Dame, for example.

The only problem is his Owls kept winning, and as they advanced in the men’s NCAA Tournament, the top jobs began to fill. Now, if May is hoping to move on, he may have to wait a year. That gives the FAU administration some time to give the guy a well-deserved raise after he led the Owls to their first-ever NCAA Tournament win and now their first-ever appearance in the Final Four.

In comparison to the multi-million-dollar deals most high-major head coaches sign, May is making peanuts to lead the CUSA champs. Boardroom breaks down the current Dusty May contract before he inevitably leaves or the deal is restructured.

Dusty May Contract & Salary Breakdown at FAU

Signed: March 20, 2021

Term: Through 2025-26 season

Base Salary: Started at $409,500 with a 5% annual increase, beginning in May 2021. That makes his current salary $451,473.75.

Unlike his power conference counterparts, May does not have a supplemental compensation clause that will pay him millions. His base salary, however, is relatively on par with his peers.

Dusty May Contract Bonuses

May has a series of bonuses built into his contract broken into four categories: postseason participation, coach of the year awards, postseason success, and academic success. The categories are not cumulative, meaning May will only earn the highest individual bonus that he achieves for each.

Postseason Participation

NIT invitation: $10,000

Conference regular season championship: $15,000

NCAA Tournament bid: $25,000

Coach of the Year:

Conference Coach of the Year: $10,000

National Coach of the Year: $25,000

Postseason Success:

NCAA Tournament game win: $30,000

Sweet 16 Appearance: $50,000

Elite Eight Appearance: $75,000

Final Four Appearance: $100,000

Championship Game Appearance: $150,000

National Championship: $250,000

Academic Success:

Single-season team APR equal to or greater than 950: $5,000

Single-season team APR equal to or greater than 960: $7,500

Top 10% NCAA APR recognition: $10,000

We don’t know what FAU’s team APR will be, but we know that May has earned a minimum of $135,000 in bonuses this year. That comes from the Owls making the NCAA Tournament, May winning CUSA Coach of the Year, and the team reaching the Final Four.

Dusty May Buyout Details

This is the part that is going to matter if another school tries to poach May. If he leaves for a bigger job, May (or his new employer) will have to pay the FAU administration the following:

$600,000 if the contract is terminated this season

if the contract is terminated this season $400,000 for next season

for next season $200,000 the season after

the season after $100,000 the season after that

Or, maybe this year is an aberration (very unlikely). If FAU fires May without cause, it will owe him a lump sum equalling the lesser of two values: whatever remains on his contract OR 20 weeks severance.

Additional Perks

In addition to his salary and bonus structure, May is entitled to the following, per his contract: