Drone Racing League Expands Media Distribution

Ahead of its upcoming season, the Drone Racing League has announced it has added more international broadcast partners.

The 20 international networks include NBC Sports, Art Motion, Sony Pictures Networks India, StarTimes, Sport Klub, FPT Play, TrueVisions, and more. As part of the strategy to increase media distribution, the DRL will make its content available across multiple digital platforms while also having simultaneous live streams. In addition to TikTok, where the league has racked up over 10 billion #drone video views, the league will also stream on YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, Instagram, and Facebook.

The DRL said it saw its races air in 320 million households across 170 markets last season. The households mark was a 30% increase year over year, the league said.

“DRL is the defining sport of the 21st century, challenging the status quo of other major properties. We meet fans where they are and give them what they want – high-tech and high-speed competition across real-life racing, esports, and the metaverse,” said DRL CMO Anne Marie Gianutsos in a release. “While other sports put their games behind a paywall, DRL is readily available on all formats and tailored to our social-first audience.”

Gianutsos and DRL President Rachel Jacobson have inked many partners over the course of the last two years, including a $100 million deal with Algorand, Google Cloud, T-Mobile, Draganfly, the U.S. Air Force, and others.

This season will feature a live audience event in February at Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Another race will take place at loanDepot park, home of the MLB’s Miami Marlins. The new campaign is set to begin on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and top streaming platforms with the Race in the Cloud event.

