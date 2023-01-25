Doodles 2 is Headed to the Flow Blockchain

The Web3 brand finally revealed that its much-anticipated Doodles 2 collection is launching its journey on Flow on Jan. 31.

Doodles is launching its next NFT collection on Dapper Labs‘ Flow blockchain, the company announced Wednesday.

The blue-chip digital collectibles project first teased Doodles 2 last June and announced its launch on a different blockchain network. Doodles’ new identity-focused collection will allow holders to customize their NFT traits. This means collectors can design their own Doodles by personalizing various traits, including hairstyle, emotion, and wearables. Customized Doodles 2 NFTs will be tradeable on the Flow blockchain, while the inaugural Doodles collection, Dooplicator, Space Doodles, the DoodleBank, and Genesis Box projects will remain on the Ethereum network.

We’re excited to announce some massive news… @Doodles is coming to Flow 🤯



It’s time to open a brand new experience in the Doodles universe #onFlow with Doodles 2 collectibles 🔥



Check out the full announcement and get your #doop ready! 👇https://t.co/gQDthuWFJw — Flow (@flow_blockchain) January 25, 2023

“Doodles is breaking new ground for what it means to be a Web3 brand, where opportunity and IP are unlocked and expanded for our community,” Doodles creators Jordan “Poopie” Castro, Evan “Tulip” Keast, and Scott “Burnt Toast” Martin said in a joint statement on Twitter. “We want our holders to be able to express themselves (and their Doodles) in multiple places.”

The Web3 project’s founders were keen to move Doodles 2 to Flow because of the blockchain network’s familiar onboarding experience and to introduce more audiences to the Doodles universe. All Doodles holders can tap into the project’s expanding world through interconnected environments on the Flow and Ethereum blockchains. Moving to the Flow blockchain was just Doodles’ first step on its multi-chain journey.

The first part of the Doodles 2 product experience will launch on Jan. 31 when the Web3 brand activates its “Dooplication” experience. Since Doodles 2 NFTs are customizable, the Dooplicator NFT holders will allow Doodles collectors to bring OG traits from the inaugural collection to the new one. For every wearable unlocked, a Doodles 2 Beta Pass will be awarded. Beta passes grant holders access to the first iteration of Doodles’ customizable trait tool. The project will release videos and illustrations before the experience’s launch to detail how everything will work.

Doodles founder Poopie said in a tweet thread that frictionless conversion is critical for the mainstream success of Doodles 2. Some of those frictionless opportunities on Flow include letting newcomers create crypto wallets using existing Gmail accounts and purchasing wearables with credit cards.

Having led teams at Dapper Labs for four years I’ve been through megafires, scalability issues and the repercussions of inflationary design.



Reminder that we have unique learnings and full control of our IP.



Ty for support & can't wait to see 33k of you in the private beta 🫡 — poopie (@poopie) January 25, 2023

Doodles closed a $54 million Series A fundraising round at a $704 million valuation to launch the next phase of its Web3 brand. The project also acquired the animation studio Golden Wolf for an undisclosed amount.

After the Dooplicator launch, Doodles will focus on its Genesis Box reveal, letting Doodles collectors mint second edition Doodles 2 wearables.

Read More: