Everything Doja Cat Teased About Her Next Album

In one of her first interviews in months, the award-winning artist hinted at what’s to come in her next era — including a follow-up to Planet Her.

Doja Cat’s return might be sooner than we think. In a candid interview with Dazed, the 27-year-old teased what fans could expect from her fourth studio album, her latest since 2021’s Planet Her. In speaking with Kacion Mayers, Doja listed a number of her current musical muses. In addition to calling 90s house/electronic group Opus III a “huge inspo,” the Grammy winner also heaped praise on the legendary Beastie Boys.

“Beastie Boys will hit you with hard, loud, and crazy rap, but they’ll also hit you with real raw 90s punk, which I love, or smooth techno that feels sexy and sleek. And you’ll be like, ‘Where the fuck did this come from?'”

The ever-idiosyncratic Beasties, who disbanded in 2014 after the passing of Adam “MCA” Yauch, were hip-hop fixtures dating back to their 1980s origins on Def Jam.

If you know anything about Doja, it’s only natural that she would gravitate toward artists and sounds that may as well be from another planet.

Doja added she’ll drop a number of singles in the run-up to a complete project, “putting different genres into the same album or even into the same songs.”

The “Get Into It (Yuh)” singer added: “There’s songs from a year and a half ago that I made and I’m like, ‘These need to come out.’ I have a project that’s going to be quite consistent, hopefully, which is coming up next and is the real album, the real project. But before that, I would like to put out some singles that don’t really connect to it in any way. They’re just fun things that I would like to put out.”

On Nov. 17, RIAA announced that 14 Doja Cat songs were upgraded to either gold or platinum. The California native’s second and third albums, Hot Pink and Planet Her, both received double-platinum recognition. Singles “Been Like This” and “Won’t Bite” received Gold certifications from the RIAA, putting her cumulative Gold record tally for singles at 23. That not only broke a tie Doja previously shared with Nicki Minaj — frequently noted as her single biggest influence — at 21, but made her the first female MC to go gold that many times.

So, while eager listeners may ultimately have to wait until 2023 for new Doja, but we expect she’ll top a number of 2022 Spotify Wrapped or Apple Replay playlists in the meantime.

Doja Cat Discography

Studio Albums

Amala

Released: 30 March 2018

30 March 2018 RIAA Certification: Gold

Hot Pink

Released: 7 November 2019

7 November 2019 RIAA Certification: 2x Platinum

Planet Her

Released : 25 June 2021

: 25 June 2021 RIAA Certification: 2x Platinum

EPs

Purrr!

Released : 5 August 2014

: 5 August 2014 RIAA Certification: N/A

