DJ Zedd is HyperX’s Newest Global Brand Ambassador

Gaming solutions developer HyperX has signed DJ Zedd as its newest global brand ambassador, the company announced Friday.

HyperX, which is HP’s gaming division, develops and provides PC, console, and mobile products that support varying gaming needs. The company’s ambassadorship program is on a mission to bring gaming to new audiences.

As part of the deal, HyperX will serve as Zedd’s official gaming audio and gaming microphone supplier, while the record producer will promote the company’s original product offerings. Zedd and HyperX will also work together to provide music fans and gamers with exclusive content and promotional activities.

“Over the last two decades, we’ve really grown alongside gaming, from this bold, grassroots company into a lifestyle brand,” Dustin Illingworth, head of influencers and esports at HyperX, said in a statement. ”Zedd is an incredible talent who’s known not only for his musical contributions, but passion for gaming. Together, we aim to show the authentic link between music and gaming, and bring these worlds even closer together.”

The new partnership organically developed since Zedd is an avid gamer who often shares his experiences on Twitter. Some titles he mentioned he enjoys include Last of Us 2, Valorant, and Overwatch. The multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning artist connected with HyperX on Twitter when he was in search of reliable peripherals.

100% agree.

One of the greatest gaming experience I’ve ever had and I’ve been gaming for 24 years!

Absolutely next-level genius imo w the best possible graphics and sound. https://t.co/PDuzG6mNDk — Zedd (@Zedd) July 15, 2020

“HyperX has supported my passion for gaming since we first connected via Twitter, several years ago,” Zedd said in an official release. “Their products are a major part of my gaming lifestyle and I am grateful for the ongoing support. I’m eager to kick off our collaboration, which dives much deeper than a typical partnership.”

Zedd doesn’t have the clearest schedule to play games, as he is on tour through the end of the year, but he makes time between tour sets and studio sessions. HyperX boasts a roster of more than 25 ambassadors, including Ariel Powers, Daniil Medvedev, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and streamer Valkyrae.