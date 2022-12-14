Diddy Announces Forthcoming Album Set for ‘Early’ 2023 Release

While celebrating the release of his new music, the music mogul shared with fans that his latest single, “Sex in the Porsche,” is from his upcoming album.

Riding high from the success of his Bryson Tiller collaboration, “Gotta Move On,” and recruiting R&B princess Ashanti and City Girls member Yung Miami for the official “Gotta Move On (Queens Remix),” Sean “Diddy” Combs has hit fans with another banger to Diddy Bop to. Enter “Sex in the Porsche,” the surprise single featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR from Diddy’s own Love Records imprint partnered with Motown Records. The highly anticipated fifth studio album follows the 2006 release of Press Play, which was released in collaboration between Bad Boy Records and Atlantic Records. The album achieved RIAA Gold and featured chart-topping hits “Last Night” featuring Keyshia Cole, “Come to Me” featuring Nicole Scherzinger, and “Tell Me” featuring Christina Aguilera.

The official “Sex in the Porsche” visualizer features creative direction by choreographer and former Making The Band star Laurieann Gibson and stars rapper Rubi Rose as the leading lady.

Following the controversial conversation started by Diddy himself around the life and death of the genre of R&B, the “Hello Good Morning” rapper announced the launch of his R&B label, Love Records, in May 2022. As part of a one-album deal with Motown Records, Love Records “will be dedicated to R&B music and will release singles and collaborative projects from a collective of world-class artists, producers and songwriters,” according to the initial announcement.

“Music has always been my first love, Love Records is the next chapter is about getting back to the love and making the best music of my life,” said Combs, as reported by Variety. “For the label I’m focused on creating timeless R&B music with the next generation of artists and producers. Motown is the perfect partner for my album and I’m excited to add to its legacy.”

