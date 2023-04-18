About Boardroom

Sports April 18, 2023
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung

Derrick Rose to Host Chess Festival in Las Vegas During NBA Summer League

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
The former NBA MVP is launching “Chesstival” in Las Vegas at Resorts World in July to help bring the game to new audiences.

No pawn in the world of basketball, Derrick Rose — the king of the NBA when he won MVP in 2011 with the Chicago Bulls — will launch a chess tournament and festival in July in Las Vegas coinciding with Summer League.

The first-ever “Chesstival” will take place July 7-8 at Las Vegas’ Resorts World and feature celebrities, pro athletes, musicians, and amateur players in a high-stakes chess tournament in honor of Rose’s longstanding love for the game.

“The game of chess is something I’ve been passionate about since high school,” Rose said. “Chess is undeniably competitive and strategic at its core, which are two characteristics I’ve carried throughout my career.”

The three-time All-Star started playing chess during his third year in the league when he was recovering from injury, falling in love with the game as he sought out more mentally engaging activities off the court. Now an avid player in his 15th pro season with the New York Knicks, Rose can now be seen carrying a chess board around on road trips.

“We’re honored to be the hosting property of this inaugural event that’s elevating the world of chess into the spotlight,” Ronn Nicolli Jr., Resorts World Las Vegas’ chief marketing officer, said. “We look forward to hosting Derrick and his team, along with the Chesstival competitors and spectators.”

Since January 2020, more than 102 million users have signed up on Chess.com, a 238% year-over-year increase. Chesstival will aim to continue the game’s popularity and merge chess with sports, music, and culture through Rose.

