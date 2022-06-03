Denis Shapovalov: An Energy Worth the Investment

Shapovalov is known for his high-energy play, so it only makes sense that he would partner with a brand made to keep you going.

Coffee means something different to just about everyone. For some, it’s a necessary evil. For others, it’s what gets them out of bed in the morning. Those who don’t drink coffee are sure to catch judgmental looks from coffee diehards and casuals alike.

Whatever the case, most everyone has a coffee take — particularly those in constant motion.

That’s how you’d best describe Denis Shapovalov. The world No. 15 exploded onto the scene in 2017 with a pair of titles on the ATP Challenger Tour before debuting at the US Open and reaching the fourth round . He’s been a mainstay in the top of the men’s game ever since, hoisting his first ATP title in 2019, reaching the quarters at the US Open and Australian Open in 2020, and making the semifinals at Wimbledon in 2021.

He is seemingly everywhere all at once, touring the world, recording music, and exploring off-court ventures. When he’s on the court, he’s known for his ability to give 100% on every point, taking massive hacks at the ball in hopes of the deadliest shot possible. With a game like that, you need to make sure your battery is fully charged before a match.

“I don’t think I could live without coffee,” Shapovalov told Boardroom. “I always need to have a coffee in my hand.”

That’s what made self-described healthy energy company brüst a natural fit for the Canadian. The brand created a unique beverage for those looking to enjoy the taste and benefits of coffee while adding meaningful calories in the form of grass-fed protein.

“A lot of the times during the day, I’m trying to get my protein intake in, and it’s just an easy way to do it,” he said. “For athletes and healthy lifestyles, it’s an amazing choice.”

The importance of aligning with brands that mean something to athletes has never been greater as more and more decide to invest their time and energy into making money away from sports. As a coffee lover, this was something that was easy for Shapovalov to get behind, and eventually sign onto as a shareholder.

“I wouldn’t sign with a company that I don’t believe in or that doesn’t suit my personality or what I’m about,” he said.

It’s a view that’s shared by many athletes, particularly on the ATP and WTA tennis tours. Players don’t want to put their likeness next to a brand which isn’t going to resonate with them. Shapovalov’s energy on the court is infectious and makes him who he is. Almost every point won ends in a raised fist to his player box, and every point lost seems to end with a release of negative energy, which can help him reset for the next point.

So, with a company that fits so well for Shapovalov’s personality and one which can help fuel his game, it’s a partnership with long-term potential. The Canadian is currently signed to Nike, Yonex and watch-maker Tag Heuer and has previously partnered with sports nutrition company Biosteel. He’s no stranger to off-court ventures, but this one has something of a different feel considering the investment he’s making as a shareholder.

“I would only invest in companies that I strongly believe in,” he said. “I believe that brüst has the potential to be a massive company.”

Shapovalov says it’s a goal for the future to have a share in their long-term success, and this is the first step in setting up an investment portfolio. With all the success he’s enjoyed on the court as a top-15 tennis player and with his eccentric personality, surely more opportunities like this one will fall into place in the coming months and years.