Get set for Saturday’s lightweight scrap with a big Garcia vs. Davis prediction and the latest betting insights from our friends at FanDuel.
For the uninitiated, it would be a bit of a puzzler to conceive of a boxer who fights at 135 pounds who nonetheless bears the nickname “Tank.”
Such is the case of Gervonta Davis, a Baltimore bruiser whose prodigious power and ability to deliver highlight reel finishes has earned him global buzz as the Mike Tyson of the fight game’s lower weight classes. And on Saturday, the undefeated star heads down the Beltway to Washington, DC to defend his secondary WBA world championship against similarly unblemished challenger Héctor Luis García.
Suffice to say that a highly partisan crowd will be fully expected to give Tank an extra push on fight night that he may or may not even need.
With that in mind, let’s roll through the latest Davis vs. Garcia prediction, plus the latest odds and curated boxing prop bets, our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Gervonta Davis vs. Héctor Luis García: Odds to Win
Moneyline
Gervonta “Tank” Davis: -1450
Héctor Luis García: +770
Moneyline (3-way)
Davis: -1000
García: +800
Draw: +2000
García-Tank Prop Bets
Method of victory
Davis by KO/TKO: -330
Davis by points/decision: +420
García by KO/TKO: +1700
García by points/decision: +1100
Draw: +2600
Over/under total rounds
OVER 7.5: -118
UNDER 7.5: -108
Round betting
Gervonta Davis to win in R1-R6: +200
Gervonta Davis to win in R7-R12: -105
Héctor Luis García to win in R1-R6: +3000
Héctor Luis García to win in R7-R12: +3000
Will the fight go the distance?
Yes: +310
No: -450
To win in the first minute
Gervonta Davis to win within 60 seconds: +9000
Héctor Luis García to win within 60 seconds: +10000
Either fighter to win within 60 seconds: +8000
Davis vs. García Prediction
As David Kaestle writes at TheDuel:
While there is almost no point in betting Davis on the moneyline, you could get some value by taking him to win by decision at +420. García‘s last three fights and wins have all come by decision, so he could be playing the long game with Davis too, trying to pick his spots and come away with a technical-based victory.
Another way to bet this without paying the astronomical moneyline odds is to bet the fight to not go the distance, which is still -450, but much better than the -1450 moneyline odds.
DAVIS VS. GARCÍA BEST BET: Gervonta Davis to win by points (+420)
