Get set for Saturday’s lightweight scrap with a big Garcia vs. Davis prediction and the latest betting insights from our friends at FanDuel.

For the uninitiated, it would be a bit of a puzzler to conceive of a boxer who fights at 135 pounds who nonetheless bears the nickname “Tank.”

Such is the case of Gervonta Davis, a Baltimore bruiser whose prodigious power and ability to deliver highlight reel finishes has earned him global buzz as the Mike Tyson of the fight game’s lower weight classes. And on Saturday, the undefeated star heads down the Beltway to Washington, DC to defend his secondary WBA world championship against similarly unblemished challenger Héctor Luis García.

Suffice to say that a highly partisan crowd will be fully expected to give Tank an extra push on fight night that he may or may not even need.

With that in mind, let’s roll through the latest Davis vs. Garcia prediction, plus the latest odds and curated boxing prop bets, our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Gervonta Davis vs. Héctor Luis García: Odds to Win

Moneyline

Gervonta “Tank” Davis: -1450

Héctor Luis García: +770

Moneyline (3-way)

Davis: -1000

García: +800

Draw: +2000

García-Tank Prop Bets

Method of victory

Davis by KO/TKO: -330

Davis by points/decision: +420

García by KO/TKO: +1700

García by points/decision: +1100

Draw: +2600

Over/under total rounds

OVER 7.5: -118

UNDER 7.5: -108

Round betting

Gervonta Davis to win in R1-R6: +200

Gervonta Davis to win in R7-R12: -105

Héctor Luis García to win in R1-R6: +3000

Héctor Luis García to win in R7-R12: +3000

Will the fight go the distance?

Yes: +310

No: -450

To win in the first minute

Gervonta Davis to win within 60 seconds: +9000

Héctor Luis García to win within 60 seconds: +10000

Either fighter to win within 60 seconds: +8000

Davis vs. García Prediction

As David Kaestle writes at TheDuel:

While there is almost no point in betting Davis on the moneyline, you could get some value by taking him to win by decision at +420. García‘s last three fights and wins have all come by decision, so he could be playing the long game with Davis too, trying to pick his spots and come away with a technical-based victory.

Another way to bet this without paying the astronomical moneyline odds is to bet the fight to not go the distance, which is still -450, but much better than the -1450 moneyline odds.

DAVIS VS. GARCÍA BEST BET: Gervonta Davis to win by points (+420)

