David Ortiz Capitalizes on Cannabis

Big Papi announced that he is jumping into the cannabis business with Rev Brands. Papi Cannabis will focus on bringing healing-focused products to market.

If you thought David Ortiz was a heavy hitter on the field, wait ’til you get a whiff of what he’s up to now.

The newly minted Hall of Fame slugger teamed up with local Massachusetts cannabis company Rev Brands to form his own company, Papi Cannabis. The new player in the green space is described as an “exclusive line of carefully curated cannabis products that keep healing properties at the forefront.”

The all-time great Boston Red Sox DH no longer has to keep his cannabis proclivities on the DL, following a career in which he hit 541 home runs and won three World Series titles. Ortiz said in a statement that the leaf has helped him immensely now that his baseball days are over.

“Cannabis changed my life for the better,” Ortiz said on his website. “For a while, I used to experience a lot of pain and stress. That’s why I want people to understand the healing side of cannabis.”

In the same week he was officially inducted into the Hall of Fame, David Ortiz is getting into the cannabis game.



"Papi Cannabis" will be available at select Massachusetts dispensaries, with "Sweet Sluggers" as its first product. pic.twitter.com/Fc04Gh7wHo — Boardroom (@boardroom) July 28, 2022

Ortiz will launch the partnership with “Sweet Sluggers,” rolled in Rev’s facilities in Fitchburg, Mass. It comes in a package of three, one-gram pre-rolled blunts using flower from Big Papi’s favorite cannabis strains. The packs even include matches for convenience.

Papi Cannabis products will be sold at local recreational dispensaries across Massachusetts starting this month.

Earlier this week, Ortiz became a first-ballot Hall of Famer, making him the first designated hitter to achieve the coveted accolade. In his speech, he acknowledged the critical role that supportive communities had in his success. Now, he looks to bring his signature enthusiasm to a new space.

“Cannabis has helped me relax, sleep better, manage stress and heal physically,” Ortiz said. “I look forward to sharing Papi Cannabis and my personal journey to help people understand all its benefits.”