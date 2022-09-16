Get ready for a five-round Sandhagen vs. Yadong bantamweight thriller with the latest odds and picks from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook, plus a big prediction.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship will further its in-house operations as No. 4-ranked bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen and No. 10 Song Yadong throw leather in the main event of UFC Vegas 60 Saturday at the Apex.

The fight should be explosive as the pair of top-10 bantamweights battle it out for title contention. While both fighters demonstrate versatility in their approach to MMA, these adversaries prefer to stand and strike with precision and power — Sandhagen is especially intriguing given his uncommon height and reach for the weight class — making a recipe for fiery exchanges and exhilarating moments for the masses. Each fighter has won a Performance of the Night bonus within the past 12 months, and both will look to punch their ticket to a potential fight against current UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling with a solid win.

With that in mind, let’s look at the odds and share some fight insight via our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook, including a prediction for the final result.

Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong Fight Info

UFC UFC Vegas 60 — Main Event Bantamweight Bout

No. 4 Cory Sandhagen (14-4-0, 6 KOs, 3 Submissions)

vs.

No. 10 Song Yadong (19-6-0, 8 KOs, 3 Submissions)

Date: Saturday, Sept 17, 2022

Fight Time: The main card begins at 7 p.m. ET

Venue: UFC Apex, Enterprise, Nevada

Coverage: ESPN+

Sandhagen vs. Yadong Odds to Win

All UFC Vegas 60 odds, lines, and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline

Cory Sandhagen: -215

Song Yadong: +164

UFC Vegas 60 Prop Bets

Method of Victory

Sandhagen by:

KO/TKO: +440

Points: +115

Submission: +1000

Yadong by:

KO/TKO: +360

Points: +500

Submission: +3000

Will the Fight Go the Distance?

Yes: -146

No: +114

Over/Under Total Rounds

OVER 3.5: -205

UNDER 3.5: +158

Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong Prediction

UFC Vegas 60: Sandhagen vs.Yadong prediction is courtesy of Tapology Fight Predictions.

Projected winner: Cory Sandhagen (80%)

Projected method of victory: Decision (66%)

Cory Sandhagen is the projected winner for this matchup by a wide margin for a reason — he’s one of the most well-rounded combatants in the world, only suffering losses to UFC champions in his Zuffa MMA career. Coming off back-to-back defeats to former belt-holders Petr Yan and TJ Dillashaw, he now looks to sidestep a third consecutive L and the possibility of a steep descent down the pecking order of a brutal, merciless men’s 135-pound division.

Although Song is an admiringly durable and dangerous opponent for someone just 24 years of age, expect Sandhagen to squash all doubts about his viability against top-tier opponents and showcase his high-volume striking, distance control, and unpredictable creativity inside the octagon Saturday.

The threat of Yadong’s explosiveness will preclude an early finish for “The Sandman.” However, after the feeling-out process, I believe Sandhagen will keep the fight on their feet, locate his range, and leverage his very real knockout power.

SANDHAGEN VS. YADONG PREDICTION: Go with Sandhagen via KO/TKO (+440) here.

UFC Vegas 60 Betting Trends & Stats