Commanders vs. Eagles Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 10

The Philadelphia Eagles won the first meeting between these two teams earlier this year. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The latest odds, props, and parlays from FanDuel SportsBook for Monday night’s showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders.

You know you’re off to a special start when your team is still undefeated and we’ve hit a double-digit week in the NFL season. That’s where Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles sit as Week 10 concludes with a Monday Night Football showdown against the Washington Commanders. Philly took the first meeting between these two NFC East rivals, 24-8, on the road, and the closest home margin the Eagles have had this season was an eight-point win over Jacksonville.

For a team surrounded by turmoil and an owner looking to sell, Washington isn’t doing terribly. Taylor Heinecke leads a team that had won three straight before falling to red-hot Minnesota last weekend. Let’s check out all the latest Commanders vs. Eagles odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook as we head into this divisional showdown.

Commanders vs. Eagles Odds: NFL Week 10

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 14 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines

Point Spread : Philadelphia Eagles -10.5 (-115) / Washington Commanders +10.5 (-105)

: Philadelphia Eagles -10.5 (-115) / Washington Commanders +10.5 (-105) Moneyline : Philadelphia Eagles (-550) / Washington Commanders (+410)

: Philadelphia Eagles (-550) / Washington Commanders (+410) Over/Under: OVER 43.5 (-110) / UNDER 43.5 (-110)

Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

Miles Sanders: +550

+550 Jalen Hurts: +600

+600 A.J. Brown: +650

+650 DeVonta Smith: +1000

+1000 Dallas Goedert: +1000

+1000 Brian Robinson: +1300

+1300 Terry McLaurin: +1300

+1300 Antonio Gibson: +1500

+1500 Jahan Dotson: +1800

+1800 Kenneth Gainwell: +1900

Anytime TD Scorer

Miles Sanders: -120

-120 Jalen Hurts: +100

+100 A.J. Brown: +115

+115 DeVonta Smith: +200

+200 Dallas Goedert: +200

+200 Brian Robinson: +230

+230 Terry McLaurin: +250

+250 Antonio Gibson: +270

+270 Kenneth Gainwell: +430

+430 Curtis Samuel: +450

To Score 2+ TDs

Miles Sanders: +550

+550 Jalen Hurts: +600

+600 A.J. Brown: +700

+700 Dallas Goedert: +1500

+1500 DeVonta Smith: +1600

+1600 Brian Robinson: +1800

+1800 Terry McLaurin: +2100

+2100 Antonio Gibson: +2600

+2600 Jahan Dotson: +3000

Top Commaners-Eagles Over/Unders

Jalen Hurts passing yards: 239.5

239.5 Jalen Hurts passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-106), Under 1.5 (-120)

Over 1.5 (-106), Under 1.5 (-120) Jalen Hurts pass completions: Over 19.5 (-120), Under 19.5 (-110)

Over 19.5 (-120), Under 19.5 (-110) Taylor Heinecke passing yards: 215.5

215.5 Taylor Heinecke passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+190), Under 1.5 (-250)

Over 1.5 (+190), Under 1.5 (-250) Miles Sanders rushing yards: 68.5

68.5 Jalen Hurts rushing yards: 42.5

42.5 Brian Robinson rushing yards: 35.5

35.5 Antonio Gibson rushing yards: 33.5

33.5 A.J. Brown receiving yards: 70.5

70.5 DeVonta Smith receiving yards : 52.5

: 52.5 Terry McLaurin receiving yards : 49.5

: 49.5 Dallas Goedert receiving yards : 45.5

: 45.5 Curtis Samuel receiving yards : 40.5

: 40.5 Jahan Dotson receiving yards : 21.5

: 21.5 Antonio Gibson receiving yards : 20.5

: 20.5 Quez Watkins receiving yards: 11.5

Top Week 10 Commanders-Eagles Player Props

Jalen Hurts to throw 2+ TDs AND Philadelphia win: +106

+106 A.J. Brown to have 5+ receptions AND Philadelphia win: +130

+130 DeVonta Smith to have 5+ receptions AND Philadelphia win: +186

+186 Miles Sanders to have 100+ rushing yards AND Philadelphia win: +240

+240 Taylor Heinecke to throw 2+ TDs AND Washington win: +900

