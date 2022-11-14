About Boardroom

Sports November 14, 2022
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung

Commanders vs. Eagles Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 10

The Philadelphia Eagles won the first meeting between these two teams earlier this year. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
The latest odds, props, and parlays from FanDuel SportsBook for Monday night’s showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders.

You know you’re off to a special start when your team is still undefeated and we’ve hit a double-digit week in the NFL season. That’s where Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles sit as Week 10 concludes with a Monday Night Football showdown against the Washington Commanders. Philly took the first meeting between these two NFC East rivals, 24-8, on the road, and the closest home margin the Eagles have had this season was an eight-point win over Jacksonville.

For a team surrounded by turmoil and an owner looking to sell, Washington isn’t doing terribly. Taylor Heinecke leads a team that had won three straight before falling to red-hot Minnesota last weekend. Let’s check out all the latest Commanders vs. Eagles odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook as we head into this divisional showdown.

Commanders vs. Eagles Odds: NFL Week 10

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 14 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines
  • Point Spread: Philadelphia Eagles -10.5 (-115) / Washington Commanders +10.5 (-105)
  • Moneyline: Philadelphia Eagles (-550) / Washington Commanders (+410)
  • Over/Under: OVER 43.5 (-110) / UNDER 43.5 (-110)

Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles Prop Bets

First TD Scorer
  • Miles Sanders: +550
  • Jalen Hurts: +600
  • A.J. Brown: +650
  • DeVonta Smith: +1000
  • Dallas Goedert: +1000
  • Brian Robinson: +1300
  • Terry McLaurin: +1300
  • Antonio Gibson: +1500
  • Jahan Dotson: +1800
  • Kenneth Gainwell: +1900

Anytime TD Scorer
  • Miles Sanders: -120
  • Jalen Hurts: +100
  • A.J. Brown: +115
  • DeVonta Smith: +200
  • Dallas Goedert: +200
  • Brian Robinson: +230
  • Terry McLaurin: +250
  • Antonio Gibson: +270
  • Kenneth Gainwell: +430
  • Curtis Samuel: +450

To Score 2+ TDs
  • Miles Sanders: +550
  • Jalen Hurts: +600
  • A.J. Brown: +700
  • Dallas Goedert: +1500
  • DeVonta Smith: +1600
  • Brian Robinson: +1800
  • Terry McLaurin: +2100
  • Antonio Gibson: +2600
  • Jahan Dotson: +3000

Top Commaners-Eagles Over/Unders

  • Jalen Hurts passing yards: 239.5
  • Jalen Hurts passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-106), Under 1.5 (-120)
  • Jalen Hurts pass completions: Over 19.5 (-120), Under 19.5 (-110)
  • Taylor Heinecke passing yards: 215.5
  • Taylor Heinecke passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+190), Under 1.5 (-250)
  • Miles Sanders rushing yards: 68.5
  • Jalen Hurts rushing yards: 42.5
  • Brian Robinson rushing yards: 35.5
  • Antonio Gibson rushing yards: 33.5
  • A.J. Brown receiving yards: 70.5
  • DeVonta Smith receiving yards: 52.5
  • Terry McLaurin receiving yards: 49.5
  • Dallas Goedert receiving yards: 45.5
  • Curtis Samuel receiving yards: 40.5
  • Jahan Dotson receiving yards: 21.5
  • Antonio Gibson receiving yards: 20.5
  • Quez Watkins receiving yards: 11.5

Top Week 10 Commanders-Eagles Player Props

  • Jalen Hurts to throw 2+ TDs AND Philadelphia win: +106
  • A.J. Brown to have 5+ receptions AND Philadelphia win: +130
  • DeVonta Smith to have 5+ receptions AND Philadelphia win: +186
  • Miles Sanders to have 100+ rushing yards AND Philadelphia win: +240
  • Taylor Heinecke to throw 2+ TDs AND Washington win: +900

