Commanders vs. Eagles Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 10

The latest odds, props, and parlays from FanDuel SportsBook for Monday night’s showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders.
You know you’re off to a special start when your team is still undefeated and we’ve hit a double-digit week in the NFL season. That’s where Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles sit as Week 10 concludes with a Monday Night Football showdown against the Washington Commanders. Philly took the first meeting between these two NFC East rivals, 24-8, on the road, and the closest home margin the Eagles have had this season was an eight-point win over Jacksonville.
For a team surrounded by turmoil and an owner looking to sell, Washington isn’t doing terribly. Taylor Heinecke leads a team that had won three straight before falling to red-hot Minnesota last weekend. Let’s check out all the latest Commanders vs. Eagles odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook as we head into this divisional showdown.
Commanders vs. Eagles Odds: NFL Week 10
All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 14 and are subject to change.
Betting Lines
- Point Spread: Philadelphia Eagles -10.5 (-115) / Washington Commanders +10.5 (-105)
- Moneyline: Philadelphia Eagles (-550) / Washington Commanders (+410)
- Over/Under: OVER 43.5 (-110) / UNDER 43.5 (-110)
Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles Prop Bets
First TD Scorer
- Miles Sanders: +550
- Jalen Hurts: +600
- A.J. Brown: +650
- DeVonta Smith: +1000
- Dallas Goedert: +1000
- Brian Robinson: +1300
- Terry McLaurin: +1300
- Antonio Gibson: +1500
- Jahan Dotson: +1800
- Kenneth Gainwell: +1900
Anytime TD Scorer
- Miles Sanders: -120
- Jalen Hurts: +100
- A.J. Brown: +115
- DeVonta Smith: +200
- Dallas Goedert: +200
- Brian Robinson: +230
- Terry McLaurin: +250
- Antonio Gibson: +270
- Kenneth Gainwell: +430
- Curtis Samuel: +450
To Score 2+ TDs
- Miles Sanders: +550
- Jalen Hurts: +600
- A.J. Brown: +700
- Dallas Goedert: +1500
- DeVonta Smith: +1600
- Brian Robinson: +1800
- Terry McLaurin: +2100
- Antonio Gibson: +2600
- Jahan Dotson: +3000
Top Commaners-Eagles Over/Unders
- Jalen Hurts passing yards: 239.5
- Jalen Hurts passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-106), Under 1.5 (-120)
- Jalen Hurts pass completions: Over 19.5 (-120), Under 19.5 (-110)
- Taylor Heinecke passing yards: 215.5
- Taylor Heinecke passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+190), Under 1.5 (-250)
- Miles Sanders rushing yards: 68.5
- Jalen Hurts rushing yards: 42.5
- Brian Robinson rushing yards: 35.5
- Antonio Gibson rushing yards: 33.5
- A.J. Brown receiving yards: 70.5
- DeVonta Smith receiving yards: 52.5
- Terry McLaurin receiving yards: 49.5
- Dallas Goedert receiving yards: 45.5
- Curtis Samuel receiving yards: 40.5
- Jahan Dotson receiving yards: 21.5
- Antonio Gibson receiving yards: 20.5
- Quez Watkins receiving yards: 11.5
Top Week 10 Commanders-Eagles Player Props
- Jalen Hurts to throw 2+ TDs AND Philadelphia win: +106
- A.J. Brown to have 5+ receptions AND Philadelphia win: +130
- DeVonta Smith to have 5+ receptions AND Philadelphia win: +186
- Miles Sanders to have 100+ rushing yards AND Philadelphia win: +240
- Taylor Heinecke to throw 2+ TDs AND Washington win: +900
