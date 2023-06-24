This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

Get set for Game 1 of LSU vs. Florida in Omaha with a big 2023 College World Series prediction and the latest odds and betting insights from our friends at FanDuel.

The best-of-three 2023 College World Series Final gets underway on Saturday with an exciting Game 1 showdown between the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators in Omaha, Nebraska.

This is familiar territory for these teams, as the Bayou Bengals and the Fightin’ Gators have combined for seven national titles and even met head-to-head in the 2017 College World Series Final. The Gators came out on top in that clash and will look to do so again this weekend, while the Tigers will aim to exact revenge.

Let’s lock in for Game 1 between Florida and LSU with our big 2023 College World Series prediction and the latest odds and betting insights from FanDuel.

LSU vs. Florida Game 1 Info: College World Series 2023

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, Nebraska

Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, Nebraska US TV Coverage: ESPN

ESPN Streaming: ESPN+

2023 College World Series Odds & Spread: Game 1

All NCAA baseball betting lines, odds, and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LSU: (+106) | FLA: (-136)

LSU: (+106) | FLA: (-136) Spread: LSU: +1.5 (-192) | FLA: -1.5 (+146)

LSU: +1.5 (-192) | FLA: -1.5 (+146) Total: 10.5 — Over: (+100) | Under: (-132)

Florida enters this contest as the favorite on the spread and moneyline per FanDuel Sportsbook’s odds. The over/under for this 7 p.m. clash is set at 10.5 runs with the Under favored at -132 odds.

Florida Gators vs. LSU Tigers Betting Trends

LSU is 15-6 straight up in its last 21 games.

Florida is 16-3 straight up in its last 19 games.

The Tigers are scoring an average of 6.8 runs in their last 10 games.

The Gators are scoring an average of 5.1 runs in their last 10 games.

LSU is 6-5 straight up in its last 11 matchups against Florida.

Game 1 College World Series Prediction & Pick

LSU ace Paul Skenes is not expected to take the mound unless a crucial Game 3 takes place on Monday after logging 8 scoreless innings on Thursday night. However, that does not mean that the Tigers should be counted out. After all, they have posted the 20th-best team ERA in the nation (4.30).

Florida enters Saturday with a bit of a rest advantage given the team was last on the diamond in Omaha on Wednesday night. Brandon Sproat could very well draw the start in Game 1 as he has been Florida’s best pitcher this year. He allowed 1 earned run in 6.1 innings against Virginia on June 16.

With all that being said, expect a close-fought game as each side looks to grab a 1-0 series lead. I find myself leaning toward trusting the Gators, as they have the firepower to give Sproat an early lead after slugging 7 home runs across three games in Omaha. That’ll help him keep on dominating.

LSU VS. FLORIDA FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: Florida 5, LSU 4

Florida vs. LSU Best Bet

These two offenses are certainly capable of breaking out on Saturday night with huge performances. However, it would be surprising to see considering fewer than 11 runs have been scored in seven of the eight College World Series games involving either one of these teams. Also keep in mind that each side’s pitching staff is giving up fewer than 3.7 runs per game in Omaha, so back another low-scoring game here.

GAME 1 COLLEGE WORLD SERIES BEST BET: Under 10.5 Total Runs (-132)

— Larry Rupp