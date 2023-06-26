This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

Lock in for Game 3 of Florida vs. LSU for all the marbles with a big 2023 College World Series prediction and the latest odds and betting insights from our friends at FanDuel.

It all comes down to this! The 2023 College World Series Final comes to a conclusion on Monday with an exciting Game 3 showdown between the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators in Omaha, Nebraska.

Florida set up a winner-take-all game on Monday night with a record-setting 24-4 win over the Bayou Bengals on Sunday. The offensive outbreak began when Ty Evans hit the first grand slam in College World Series Final history in the third inning; Kevin O’Sullivan’s Gators ended up smashing six home runs in total.

College World Series 2023: Florida vs. LSU Game 3 Info

Date: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, Nebraska

Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, Nebraska US TV coverage: ESPN

ESPN Streaming: ESPN+

2023 College World Series Odds & Spread: Game 3

All NCAA baseball betting lines, odds, and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LSU: (-148) | FLA: (+116)

LSU: (-148) | FLA: (+116) Spread: LSU: -1.5 (+122) | FLA: +1.5 (-160)

LSU: -1.5 (+122) | FLA: +1.5 (-160) Total: 8.5 — Over: (-132) | Under: (+100)

LSU enters this contest as a small favorite on the spread and moneyline per FanDuel Sportsbook’s odds. The over/under for this 7 p.m. clash is set at 8.5 runs with the Over favored at -132 odds.

LSU Tigers vs. Florida Gators Betting Trends

LSU is 16-7 straight up in its last 23 games.

Florida is 17-4 straight up in its last 21 games.

The Tigers are scoring an average of 6.3 runs in their last 10 games.

The Gators are scoring an average of 7.1 runs in their last 10 games.

LSU is 7-6 straight up in its last 13 matchups against Florida.

College World Series Prediction & Pick: Game 3

Florida turned this best-of-three series on its head on Sunday considering it hadn’t scored more than 18 runs in a game all season. To do so on the biggest stage shows that the Gators are legitimate. They hand the ball to Jac Caglianone (7-3, 3.68 ERA) on the mound with the championship on the line.

LSU hasn’t officially announced who its starting pitcher will be, but seeing ace Paul Skenes earn the nod wouldn’t be surprising. While it would mean he is pitching on three days of rest, Skenes dominated in his last outing against Wake Forest with 8 scoreless innings on just four days of rest. It’s do-or-die time for LSU.

This game could truly go either way, but I’m opting to back the Gators. There’s no guarantee Skenes pitches at all on Monday and Florida’s entire offense found its groove in Game 2. Florida’s hitters are seeing the ball well and the team’s best bullpen arms are ready to go, so back the Gators hoist the trophy.

FLORIDA VS. LSU FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: Florida 6, LSU 5

LSU vs. Florida Best Bet

Betting options for this game are limited, so I’m going to stick with Florida along the moneyline as the best bet. Winds were blowing out in Game 2 and are expected to be blowing out again in Omaha for Game 3. That bodes well for Florida’s plethora of power hitters as a few long balls may be all it takes to win with Caglianone and a rested bullpen taking the mound. Sit back and root for the underdog.

GAME 3 COLLEGE WORLD SERIES BEST BET: Florida Gators Moneyline (+116)

— Larry Rupp