College Football Conference Championship Predictions 2022

Georgia can improve to 13-0 and lock down the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff with an SEC title win over LSU. (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

From Georgia-LSU in the SEC to Michigan-Purdie in the Big Ten and beyond, check out our FanDuel-powered college conference championship predictions.

The college football regular season is (almost entirely) over. Bowl season, the College Football Playoff, and the awarding of the Heisman Trophy are all just days rather than months away.

But before we prepare ourselves emotionally for what quickly becomes last-minute holiday shopping and the teeth-gnashing institution known as the New Year’s resolution, it’s time to nail down who truly bosses the respective families that make up the Power 5.

With that in mind, let’s attack the first weekend in December with our finest college football conference championship predictions powered by our friends at FanDuel, including Georgia-LSU in the SEC, Michigan-Purdue in the Big Ten, USC-Utah in the Pac-12, and more.

2022 NCAA Football Conference Championship Predictions

PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIP: Utah vs. USC (Dec. 2, 8 p.m. ET)

Pac-12 After Dark is an institution unto itself in college football, but this weekend, the Left Coast conference gets the drop on the rest of the Power 5 with a Friday primetime kickoff.

As FairwayJay writes at TheDuel to kick off our college football conference championship predictions:

This game is a rematch from an epic meeting on Oct. 15 in Salt Lake City, where the Utes handed the Trojans their only loss of the season in a 43-42 stunner. Southern Cal never trailed in the game until Utah QB Cameron Rising scored the game-winning touchdown and two-point conversion with 48 seconds left to lift the Utes to victory.

USC enters this rematch fresh off a 38-27 win over Notre Dame — the Trojans’ sixth straight game with at least 38 points. USC quarterback and Heisman frontrunner Caleb Williams ran for three touchdowns and threw another to beat the Fighting Irish.

Utah crushed Colorado last week, 63-21, and then got help with UCLA, Oregon State, and Washington all winning to get the Utes into their fourth Pac-12 Championship Game appearance in the last five years.

Utah has the Pac-12’s No. 1 defense allowing 20 points per game and 317 yards per game — 6 points and 88 YPG better than Southern Cal. USC leads the country in turnover margin (+22), however, and the Trojans will need a few more big plays on defense this week if they’re going to hold off the Utes.

Expect another back-and-forth competitive contest with USC also playing for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

USC vs. Utah Pac-12 Championship prediction: USC 38, Utah 37

Click here to read the full story at FanDuel.

College Football Betting Guide: Friday 12/2/22 https://t.co/rMsExBmdgr — numberFire (@numberFire) December 2, 2022

BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIP: Kansas State vs. TCU (Dec. 3, 12 p.m. ET)

Sure, it’s not the sexiest matchup on paper, but can we appreciate what Sonny Dykes has done not simply as a first-year coach for the Horned Frogs, but in doing so immediately following a program legend like Gary Patterson who led TCU for more than two decades? Bravo, sir.

As FairwayJay writes at TheDuel:

What a season for TCU and new head coach Sonny Dykes. The 12-0 Frogs have exceeded all expectations after going just 5-7 last year, beating all comers this season including Kansas State in a 38-28 home win on Oct. 22. TCU trailed 28-17 at halftime in that one, only to roar back in the second half and come away with a huge win.

Now they’ll meet again with a conference championship on the line. Kansas State does have the Big 12’s No. 1 scoring defense (19 PPG), while TCU sports the Big 12’s No. 1 scoring offense (41 PPG). The Wildcats struggle throwing the ball, however, ranking last in the conference with just 211 passing yards per game.

That said, both quarterbacks protect the ball well and limit interceptions. Kansas State excels on special teams while also ranking No. 2 in the country in turnover margin, but the Wildcats will need to force a few more turnovers here if they want to take down the Frogs.

TCU vs. Kansas State Big 12 Championship prediction: TCU 34, Kansas State 24

Click here to read the full story at FanDuel.

SEC CHAMPIONSHIP: LSU vs. Georgia (Dec. 3, 4 p.m. ET)

Are the Georgia Bulldogs really on their way to winning a second consecutive national title? Even if they lose the SEC title game to Brian Kelly’s Bayou Bengals, aren’t they still getting into the CFP? It’s quite a conundrum — and one that’s likely to make

As FairwayJay writes at TheDuel:

Georgia lost 15 players to the NFL Draft following last season’s championship season. But the Bulldogs defense has remained dominant allowing just 136 points this season – or 11.3 points per game.

Georgia’s offense is still strong with QB Stetson Bennett leading a 488 YPG offense with efficient balance (203 rush, 285 pass). The Bulldogs will run over and through a Tigers defense that is wearing out and was gashed for 274 rushing yards on 50 carries by A&M last week.

LSU’s offense has improved to 433 YPG (191 rush, 241 pass), but they’ve had three clunkers against Tennessee, Arkansas and Auburn. Tigers duel-threat QB Jaydon Daniels has taken care of the football well (2 INTs, 3 lost fumbles), but now faces his stiffest challenge against the Dawgs dominant defense.

Daniels also injured his ankle in last week’s 38-23 loss at Texas A&M, and he was in a walking boot Monday. Monitor his practice schedule, but the betting line is up a point and coach Brian Kelly and the Tigers are in too tough regardless.

Georgia vs. LSU SEC Championship prediction: Georgia 38, LSU 13

Click here to read the full story at FanDuel.

BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIP: Purdue vs. Michigan (Dec 3, 8 p.m. ET)

Was this the Big Ten title matchup you were expecting? Well, probably not — but give the Boilermakers their due for rising to the top of the (admittedly lackluster) Big Ten West and making it to the big show.

As FairwayJay writes at TheDuel:

Michigan put a second-half beatdown on the Ohio State Buckeyes last week to win 45-23 and earn their second straight trip to the Big Ten Championship Game. The Wolverines buried Iowa 42-3 in last year’s title game, and this line suggests another one-sided result. But Purdue’s offense features the No. 2 pass attack in the Big Ten, and QB Aiden O’Connell averaged a league-high 284 passing yards per game throwing to the league’s top receiver Charlie Jones (12 TDs, 100 YPG).

O’Connell is away from practice and campus this week handling family obligations surrounding his brother’s recent death.

Michigan’s defense is No. 1 in the Big Ten, but No. 4 against the pass. Michigan and Purdue faced six common opponents this season and the Wolverines went 6-0 (2-3-1 ATS), outscoring those foes by an average score of 31-15 and out-gaining them 435-273. The Boilermakers went 4-2 (3-3 ATS) vs common foes, but the average score was 28-28 and Purdue had a small yardage edge of 405-395.

Purdue’s defense is average at best statistically in the Big Ten. Even with a potential letdown by Michigan following the huge win over rival Ohio State, the Wolverines will move the ball and wear down the Boilermakers in victory.

Michigan vs. Purdue Big Ten Championship prediction: Michigan 34, Purdue 23

Click here to read the full story at FanDuel.

ACC CHAMPIONSHIP: Clemson vs. UNC (Dec. 3, 8 p.m. ET)

Ladies and gentlemen, the most underrated game on the weekend’s slate in terms of pure entertainment is going down in Charlotte on Saturday night. You may not have a horse in this race, but expect the points to pile up by the bushel when Dabo’s Tigers meet Mack’s Tar Heels.

As FairwayJay writes at TheDuel to cap off our conference championship predictions:

The Tigers are 7-1 SU/ATS in ACC Championship Games, including a 45-37 win over the Tar Heels in 2015 which was UNC’s only appearance in this game. The last time these two met was in 2019 and North Carolina (+27) nearly pulled off the upset over No. 1 Clemson, losing 21-20.

Now North Carolina has prized freshman QB Drake Maye leading the ACC’s No. 1 offense (37 PPG, 481 YPG) and Maye’s 320 passing yards per game is best in the ACC. But the Tar Heels have lost back-to-back games as the favorite entering this championship contest while Clemson is coming off a 31-30 loss to South Carolina as a 14-point favorite.

Clemson’s defense just allowed 360 passing yards to South Carolina, so Maye should have another big game. Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei can be inconsistent and he was clueless in last week’s loss, going 8-of-29 for 99 yards with more questionable decisions. Clemson does have top freshman QB Cade Klubnik available if coach Dabo Swinney cuts the cord on Uiagalelei.

North Carolina’s defense is the worst in the ACC, allowing 441 yards per game at 6.1 yards per play. Combined with Clemson’s below-average pass defense, we should see a shootout in the ACC Championship Game.

UNC vs. Clemson ACC Championship prediction: Clemson 41, North Carolina 34

Click here to read the full story at FanDuel.

Read More: