COIN: Coinbase’s Origin Story Hits the Big Screen

Crypto exchange leader Coinbase commissioned a documentary chronicling its early days through its public listing last year. Now, Coin: A Founder’s Story is available on demand.

How did Coinbase first get off the ground a decade ago? The publicly-traded cryptocurrency exchange platform has experienced rapid growth in just the last couple of years alone, but now, a new documentary has been released chronicling the company’s creation — COIN: A Founder’s Story.

Coinbase commissioned the documentary a few years ago, and Emmy-award-winning filmmaker Greg Kohs was brought on to direct it. He was given complete creative control over COIN, which chronicles Coinbase’s early years dating back to when the company’s CEO, Brian Armstrong, discovered the Bitcoin white paper.

The documentary tells Coinbase’s story all the way through the company’s public listing in 2021. Coinbase’s stock is up 10% Monday on the heels of the news, by the way, with a share price of $70 at the time of this writing.

The licensing and distribution rights to the film were purchased by Gravitas Ventures, an independent film distributor.

“I agreed to do this documentary because I wanted to demystify what it looks like to build a tech startup and to encourage more people to pursue entrepreneurship,” Armstrong said in a blog post related to the film. “I also wanted to demystify crypto.”

A cool tidbit included in the documentary is some behind-the-scenes footage of Armstrong practicing his Coinbase pitch and sharing the company’s proof-of-concept ahead of its launch. To show viewers a raw depiction of Coinbase, Armstrong said in a press release that the company’s team recorded every important meeting and conversation, good and bad, to send to Kohs for the film.

COIN: A Founder’s Story also includes interviews with various cryptocurrency ecosystem builders who drove some of the most important breakthroughs in the development of the industry.

The 90-minute documentary is available to rent or buy on all major streaming platforms, including iTunes, Amazon, Vimeo, and YouTube.

