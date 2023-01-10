NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: BLACKPINK performs onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)

Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, and Frank Ocean will headline the 2023 edition of the two-weekend music and arts festival in Indio, CA.

After countless rumors, the 2023 Coachella lineup is upon us and this year’s festival is going global.

Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, and Frank Ocean will headline the three-day affair. In addition, the lineup indicates countless big-name attractions spanning the program, from Kaytranada to 070 Shake, Euphoria star Dominic Fike to rapper A Boogie wit da Hoodie.

The 24th edition of the annual music and arts festival will take place over two distinct weekends, April 14-16 and April 21-23, in Indio, CA.

The festival will mark the second appearance at Coachella for Bad Bunny, following his 2019 performance. In 2022, the trap rap superstar was a primary driver of Latin music’s global grip. Now, he will be the first Latinx artist in the history of Coachella to serve as a headliner, taking the stage first on Friday night. A number of other Latin sensations will join Bad Bunny throughout the event, including ROSALÍA, ¿Téo?, and Becky G.

However, the global reach of the festival’s talent extends far beyond Latin music, as Afrobeats icon Burna Boy will make his first appearance in the desert. The announcement comes on the same day as he was revealed as the headliner for the first-ever Afro Nation festival, set to be held in Miami’s LoanDepot Park, May 27 and 28.

Additionally, the Saturday night headlining performance will come courtesy of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK.

Frank Ocean was set to headline the 2020 festival, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, organizers announced that Ocean would be back for the 2023 edition.

Now, patient fans have been rewarded handsomely. Ocean has not dropped new music since his 2020 singles “Dear April” and “Cayando.” However, sources indicate that a new album could be on the way from the reclusive pop star. Will the desert mark its debut?

Coachella is perhaps best known for its vibey DJ sets, and this year will be no different. Kaytranada, Eric Prydz, and SG Lewis will be among the electronic acts. However, 2023 will mark Calvin Harris‘s return to the tent. Attendees have to wonder if he’ll bring up some of the guests who appeared on his August 2022 release Funk Wav Bounce Vol. 2, which included Pharrell, Dua Lipa, and many, many more.

Organizers are hopeful that this year’s festival will be less dramatic than the last. Ye was originally scheduled to headline the culminating Sunday lineup of the 2022 affair but pulled out just one week before, having not prepared for what was slated to be his biggest performance in years. The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia stepped in as last-minute replacements.

In addition to Coachella, the upcoming lineups for other popular festivals have been revealed this week, including Bonnaroo, which takes place in the fields of Manchester, TN and is set to feature a diverse set trio of headliners that includes Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, and the Foo Fighters.

Tickets for both weekends of this year’s Coachella Music and Arts Festival go on sale on Friday, Jan. 13.

