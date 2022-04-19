Cleveland Cavaliers Free Agents for the 2022 Offseason

Breaking down this summer’s upcoming Cavs free agents, as well as those with player and team options for 2022-23.

Despite falling in the NBA Play-In Tournament, the Cleveland Cavaliers were perhaps the most pleasant surprise in the Eastern Conference. Most NBA oddsmakers had them finishing well outside the postseason with a still-young team supposedly not ready to contend. Yet the franchise had its best regular season since LeBron James left the second time, finishing with a 44-38 record — good for a tie for seventh in the standings.

Injuries, most notably to guard Collin Sexton and eventually traded Ricky Rubio, hindered some of the progress the team started with early in the year. Cleveland rose to as high as second in the East before landing in the play-in.

Cleveland also had two All-Star players on an LBJ-less roster for the first time since Mark Price, Larry Nance Sr. and Brad Daugherty played for the Cavs in the 1992-93 season. This year, it was Darius Garland and center Jarrett Allen who held that honor, and with the addition of Rookie of the Year finalist Evan Mobley, the Cavs have a young and talented trio they hope will keep them in playoff contention for years to come.

2022 Cleveland Cavaliers Free Agents

Contract and salary figures via Spotrac unless otherwise noted. Restricted free agent status designates that a player’s current team reserves the right to match any rival team’s contract offer sheet in order to prevent that player’s departure.

1. C Moses Brown (restricted)

Age : 23

: 23 Expiring Contract : 1 year, $1,933,909 (via Hoopshype)

: 1 year, $1,933,909 (via Hoopshype) 20201-22 Salary : $1,933,909

: $1,933,909 (NOTE: The qualifying offer to Brown is 1 year, $2,076,674)

2. C Ed Davis (unrestricted)

Age : 33

: 33 Expiring Contract : 1 year, $2,641,691

: 1 year, $2,641,691 2021-22 Salary: $2,641,691

3. PG Brandon Goodwin (unrestricted)

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring Contract : Two-Way contract

: Two-Way contract 2021-22 Salary : $343,988 (via Hoopshype)

: $343,988 (via Hoopshype) (NOTE: The qualifying offer for Goodwin is 1 year, $1,941,833)

4. PG R.J. Nembhard (restricted)

Age : 23

: 23 Expiring Contract : Two-Way

: Two-Way 2021-22 Salary : $491,876 (via Hoopshype)

: $491,876 (via Hoopshype) (NTOE: Nembhard has a non-guaranteed deal of $1,616,444

5. PG Rajon Rondo (unrestricted)

Age : 36

: 36 Expiring Contract : 1 year, $2,641,691

: 1 year, $2,641,691 2021-22 Salary: $2,641,691

6. G Collin Sexton (restricted)

Age : 23

: 23 Expiring Contract : 4 years, $20,175,111

: 4 years, $20,175,111 2021-22 Salary : $6,349,671

: $6,349,671 (NOTE: Sexton has his Bird rights as he enters free agency; qualify offer is $7,228,449)

#Cavs Koby Altman said Collin Sexton has led them through the rebuild and the new culture in Cleveland basketball.



"He in a lot of ways is the reason that we're here because he started that culture for us…he's enormously important to us." — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) April 19, 2022

Cavs Contract Options for 2022-23

PF Dean Wade (team option)

Age : 25

: 25 Expiring Contract : 3 years, $6,385,602

: 3 years, $6,385,602 2021-22 Salary : $1,782,621

: $1,782,621 2022-23 Option: $1,930,681

Cavaliers 2022 Salary Cap Numbers

All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac as of April 19. Reflects a “soft” salary cap of $112.414 million, a luxury tax threshold of $136.606 million, and a $143.002 million luxury tax apron for hard-capped teams.

Active contracts : $129,666,274

: $129,666,274 Dead cap money : $3,472,127

: $3,472,127 Total salary cap usage : $133,138,401

: $133,138,401 Estimated 2021-22 luxury tax bill : $0 ($25,168,357 under luxury cap)

: $0 ($25,168,357 under luxury cap) Salary on the books for 2022-23: $125,447,687

