Sports February 18, 2023
How CJ Stroud is Prepping for the NFL Draft

Ben Jackson/Getty Images
The NFL Draft is fast approaching, and as one of the projected top picks, CJ Stroud is staying ready. The former Ohio State QB talks to Boardroom about his training, NIL deals & more.

Now that the Super Bowl is over, football fans can turn their attention to the next big event: the NFL Draft.

In a couple of months, hundreds of former college athletes will be hoping to hear their names called over the course of three days. One name we’re sure to hear early on is CJ Stroud. ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper foresees the former Ohio State signal-caller going No. 2 overall to the Houston Texans. Though millions will wait for it to become official in April, Stroud’s strategy in the run-up is to keep being himself.

“I also want to build upon what I’ve already been doing and just really to try to become better with my faith, continue to be a better man of God in my community and give the kids who look up to me something to be inspired by,” Stroud told Boardroom. “On the field, I want to be more physical, so I’m lifting heavier weights, running hard, and really just trying to be the best quarterback for whichever team drafts me.”

As for his life as a Buckeye, Stroud has benefitted from a number of NIL deals. For him, it was just the beginning of helping his family get to a place of financial freedom. As Boardroom previously noted, Stroud closed the season at No. 4 in On3’s college football NIL rankings with a $2.8 million estimated valuation. The only three people to top the 21-year-old were Alabama’s Bryce Young, USC’s Caleb Williams, and incoming Texas freshman Arch Manning.

Some of his noteworthy partnerships include Designer Shoe Warehouse, Express, and as of late, AutoTrader. As a representative for the online marketplace for car buying, Stroud told Boardroom why this is one of his favorite collabs.

“Something that has been a dream of mine since I’ve been a kid is to be able to bless my mom or family with a car,” he said ahead of Super Bowl Sunday in Phoenix. “To be in this position transitioning as a college athlete is a blessing. AutoTraders makes it easy to purchase, sell or trade a car, so it’s definitely been a great partnership I want to continue doing.”

Soon enough, Stroud will sign with an NFL franchise, which will likely come with a bonus. The California native didn’t hesitate when Boardroom asked if he could name his dream car.

“Lamborghini Urus, matte black. I’m a simple guy.”

@boardroom_ Real football pays better anyway. #cjstroud #playstation5 #ps5 #madden #madden23 #nfl #nfldraft #esports #ohiostate #ohiostatefootball ♬ original sound – Boardroom

NIL deals are here to stay, kind of like the College Football Playoff system. Though Ohio State lost to eventual national champions Georgia 42-41 in the Peach Bowl, Stroud said the current system is “fun,” but “I definitely think it would be cool to see it extended, see different teams play different arenas,” he added. “I mean that’s really what the fans want to see.”

The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled for April April 27 – 29 in Kansas City, home of the newly crowned Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

NFLfootballInterviewNFL DraftOhio State BuckeyesCJ Stroud
About The Author
Vinciane Ngomsi is a Staff Writer at Boardroom. She began her career in sports journalism with bylines at SB Nation, USA Today and, most recently, Yahoo. She received a bachelor's degree in Political Science from Truman State University and when she's not watching old clips of Serena Williams' best matches, she is likely perfecting her signature chocolate chip cookie recipe or preparing a traditional Cameroonian meal.