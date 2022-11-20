Chiefs vs. Chargers Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 11

The Chargers are ready for their second-straight Sunday Night Football appearance, but can they hold off the red-hot Chiefs? We’ve got the latest odds and curated props from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
The Los Angeles Chargers are aiming to fare better than last week’s loss at San Francisco as they welcome Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to their home field. Justin Herbert and company have scored more than 30 points just once this season, but getting top wide receivers Mike Williams and Keenan Allen back from injury should help their offensive outlook.
Meanwhile, a win for the Chiefs would result in a commanding three-game lead in the AFC West as the team has its sights set on a fourth consecutive division title.
Heading into this divisional showdown, let’s check out all the latest Chiefs vs Chargers odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Chiefs vs Chargers Odds: NFL Week 11
All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 19 and are subject to change.
Betting Lines
- Point Spread: Kansas City Chiefs -5.5 (-105) / Los Angeles Chargers +5.5 (-115)
- Moneyline: Kansas City Chiefs (-240) / Los Angeles Chargers (+198)
- Over/Under: OVER 52.5 (-110) / UNDER 52.5 (-110)
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers Prop Bets
First TD Scorer
- Austin Ekeler: +550
- Travis Kelce: +650
- Isiah Pacheco: +750
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling: +1000
- Mike Williams: +1100
- Keenan Allen: +1100
- Kadarius Toney: +1200
- DeAndre Carter: +1300
- Josh Palmer: +1300
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire: +1600
- Jerick McKinnon: +1600
- Michael Bandy: +2000
Anytime TD Scorer
- Austin Ekeler: -170
- Travis Kelce: -130
- Isiah Pacheco: +105
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling: +150
- Keenan Allen: +150
- Mike Williams: +155
- Kadarius Toney: +160
- DeAndre Carter: +185
- Josh Palmer: +185
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire: +250
- Jerick McKinnon: +250
- Michael Bandy: +320
To Score 2+ TDs
- Austin Ekeler: +340
- Travis Kelce: +480
- Isiah Pacheco: +650
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling: +900
- Mike Williams: +1000
- Keenan Allen: +1000
- Kadarius Toney: +1100
- DeAndre Carter: +1200
- Josh Palmer: +1200
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire: +1900
- Jerick McKinnon: +1900
- Michael Bandy: +2800
Top Chiefs-Chargers Over/Unders
- Patrick Mahomes passing yards: 289.5
- Patrick Mahomes passing TDs: Over 2.5 (+126), Under 2.5 (-162)
- Justin Herbert passing yards: 278.5
- Justin Herbert passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-156), Under 1.5 (+122)
- Austin Ekeler rushing yards: 42.5
- Travis Kelce receiving yards: 76.5
- Kadarius Toney receiving yards: 53.5
- Austin Ekeler receiving yards: 43.5
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling receiving yards: 44.5
Top Week 11 Chiefs-Chargers Player Props
- Patrick Mahomes to throw 4+ TD passes AND Kansas City win: +255
- Travis Kelce to have 10+ receptions AND Kansas City win: +340
- Austin Ekeler to have 8+ receptions AND Los Angeles win: +600
- Justin Herbert to throw 4+ TD passes AND Los Angeles win: 750
