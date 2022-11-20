Chiefs vs. Chargers Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 11

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs look to stay on top of the AFC West with a big divisional win in LA. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The Chargers are ready for their second-straight Sunday Night Football appearance, but can they hold off the red-hot Chiefs? We’ve got the latest odds and curated props from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Los Angeles Chargers are aiming to fare better than last week’s loss at San Francisco as they welcome Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to their home field. Justin Herbert and company have scored more than 30 points just once this season, but getting top wide receivers Mike Williams and Keenan Allen back from injury should help their offensive outlook.

Meanwhile, a win for the Chiefs would result in a commanding three-game lead in the AFC West as the team has its sights set on a fourth consecutive division title.

Heading into this divisional showdown, let’s check out all the latest Chiefs vs Chargers odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chiefs vs Chargers Odds: NFL Week 11

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 19 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines

Point Spread : Kansas City Chiefs -5.5 (-105) / Los Angeles Chargers +5.5 (-115)

: Kansas City Chiefs -5.5 (-105) / Los Angeles Chargers +5.5 (-115) Moneyline : Kansas City Chiefs (-240) / Los Angeles Chargers (+198)

: Kansas City Chiefs (-240) / Los Angeles Chargers (+198) Over/Under: OVER 52.5 (-110) / UNDER 52.5 (-110)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

Austin Ekeler: +550

+550 Travis Kelce: +650

+650 Isiah Pacheco: +750

+750 Marquez Valdes-Scantling: +1000

+1000 Mike Williams: +1100

+1100 Keenan Allen: +1100

+1100 Kadarius Toney: +1200

+1200 DeAndre Carter: +1300

+1300 Josh Palmer: +1300

+1300 Clyde Edwards-Helaire: +1600

+1600 Jerick McKinnon: +1600

+1600 Michael Bandy: +2000

Anytime TD Scorer

Austin Ekeler: -170

-170 Travis Kelce: -130

-130 Isiah Pacheco: +105

+105 Marquez Valdes-Scantling: +150

+150 Keenan Allen: +150

Mike Williams: +155

+155 Kadarius Toney: +160

+160 DeAndre Carter: +185

+185 Josh Palmer: +185

+185 Clyde Edwards-Helaire: +250

+250 Jerick McKinnon: +250

+250 Michael Bandy: +320

To Score 2+ TDs

Austin Ekeler: +340

+340 Travis Kelce: +480

+480 Isiah Pacheco: +650

+650 Marquez Valdes-Scantling: +900

+900 Mike Williams: +1000

+1000 Keenan Allen: +1000

+1000 Kadarius Toney: +1100

+1100 DeAndre Carter: +1200

+1200 Josh Palmer: +1200

+1200 Clyde Edwards-Helaire: +1900

+1900 Jerick McKinnon: +1900

+1900 Michael Bandy: +2800

Top Chiefs-Chargers Over/Unders

Patrick Mahomes passing yards: 289.5

289.5 Patrick Mahomes passing TDs: Over 2.5 (+126), Under 2.5 (-162)

Over 2.5 (+126), Under 2.5 (-162) Justin Herbert passing yards: 278.5

278.5 Justin Herbert passing TDs : Over 1.5 (-156), Under 1.5 (+122)

: Over 1.5 (-156), Under 1.5 (+122) Austin Ekeler rushing yards: 42.5

42.5 Travis Kelce receiving yards: 76.5

76.5 Kadarius Toney receiving yards: 53.5

53.5 Austin Ekeler receiving yards: 43.5

43.5 Marquez Valdes-Scantling receiving yards: 44.5

Top Week 11 Chiefs-Chargers Player Props

Patrick Mahomes to throw 4+ TD passes AND Kansas City win: +255

+255 Travis Kelce to have 10+ receptions AND Kansas City win: +340

+340 Austin Ekeler to have 8+ receptions AND Los Angeles win: +600

+600 Justin Herbert to throw 4+ TD passes AND Los Angeles win: 750

READ MORE