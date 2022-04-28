Chicago Bulls Free Agents for the 2022 Offseason

Breaking down the Chicago Bulls players headed for free agency this summer — led by superstar Zach LaVine — as well as those with player and team options for 2022-23.

The headline is that the Chicago Bulls made the playoffs in 2022 for the first time since 2017. How it happened doesn’t matter a ton. They may have finished in the No. 6 seed due to injuries, but they flirted with the top of the Eastern Conference for the first half of the season thanks to some smarter-than-smart offseason moves.

The 2021 free agent period was good to the Bulls. All-Star DeMar DeRozan and integral rotation player Alex Caruso solidified the roster with both star-level scoring and intense perimeter defense. Now, head coach Billy Donovan and GM Mark Eversley will have to make a series of important decisions once again — and it all starts with superstar Zach LaVine, who will command a hefty price this summer no matter where he ends up.

With that in mind, check out Boardroom’s full breakdown of imminent Bulls free agents, as well as a snapshot of the team’s salary cap outlook as things currently stand.

2022 Chicago Bulls Free Agents

Contract and salary figures via Spotrac unless otherwise noted. Restricted free agent status designates that a player’s current team reserves the right to match any rival team’s contract offer sheet in order to prevent that player’s departure.

1. SG Troy Brown Jr. (restricted)

Age : 23

: 23 Expiring Contract : 4 years $14,511,964

: 4 years $14,511,964 2021-22 Salary: $5,176,564

2. PF Tyler Cook (unrestricted — two-way contract)

Age : 25

: 25 Expiring Contract : 1 year, $462,629 (via HoopsHype)

: 1 year, $462,629 (via HoopsHype) 2021-22 Salary: $462,629

3. G Malcolm Hill (restricted — two-way contract)

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring Contract : 1 year, $324,373

: 1 year, $324,373 2021-22 Salary : $324,373

: $324,373 NOTE: Hill earned $53,176 earned with Atlanta and $271,197 with Chicago

4. SF Derrick Jones Jr. (unrestricted)

Age : 25

: 25 Expiring Contract : 2 years, $18.978,900

: 2 years, $18.978,900 2021-22 Salary: $9,720,900

5. SG Zach LaVine (unrestricted)

Age : 27

: 27 Expiring Contract : 4 years, $78,000,000

: 4 years, $78,000,000 2021-22 Salary: $19,500,000

6. SG Matt Thomas (restricted)

Age : 28

: 28 Expiring Contract : 1 year, $1,669,178

: 1 year, $1,669,178 2021-22 Salary: $1,669,178

7. C Tristan Thompson (unrestricted)

Age : 31

: 31 Expiring Contract : 1 year, $1,000,000

: 1 year, $1,000,000 2021-22 Salary: $1,000,000

Bulls Contract Options for 2022-23

C Tony Bradley (player option)

Active contract : 2 years, $3,825,574

: 2 years, $3,825,574 2021-22 Salary : $1,789,256

: $1,789,256 2022-23 Option: $2,036,318

Chicago Bulls 2022 Salary Cap Numbers

All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac as of April 27. Reflects a “soft” salary cap of $112.414 million, a luxury tax threshold of $136.606 million, and a $143.002 million luxury tax apron for hard-capped teams.