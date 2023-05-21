From Usher to Adam Silver, many stars of sports and entertainment are donning academic robes this graduation season. Boardroom breaks down some of the most famous graduates, speakers, and honorary degree recipients.

Cue “Pomp and Circumstance,” for it is graduation season. However, in addition to your cousin who you never thought would make it through, several colleges and universities will welcome high-profile guests to the annual celebration.

Last year, Stephen Curry famously finished his degree at Davidson College after 11 years, earning a degree in Sociology upon completing a thesis advocating for increased equality in gender and sport. This year, everyone from Super Bowl quarterback Jalen Hurts to Hamilton creator and star Lin Manuel Miranda is heading back to school and curating their best Harry Potter-inspired looks to celebrate the newest crop of graduates.

While their roles may be a little different — from graduates to featured commencement speakers — the importance of the day remains resolute.

Boardroom breaks down the most famous graduates, speakers, and honorary degree recipients.

Dealing in Diplomas

The following individuals added to their laundry list of accolades, earning their degrees this year.

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts , University of Oklahoma, Masters, Human Relations

, University of Oklahoma, Masters, Human Relations Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields , Ohio State, Bachelor, Consumer and Family Financial Services

, Ohio State, Bachelor, Consumer and Family Financial Services NBA Champion & Basketball Hall of Famer Ray Allen , University of Connecticut, Bachelor, General Studies (walked this year after graduating in 2021)

, University of Connecticut, Bachelor, General Studies (walked this year after graduating in 2021) WNBA alumna Imani McGee-Stafford, JD, Southwestern Law School

You Can Call Them Doctor

While each school designates the criteria for an honorary degree, several celebs will gain extra letters after theirs name this graduation season. They include:

Actor & Entrepreneur Tracee Ellis Ross , Spelman College, Honorary Doctor of Fine Arts

, Spelman College, Honorary Doctor of Fine Arts Rapper E-40 , Grambling State University, Honorary Doctor of Music

, Grambling State University, Honorary Doctor of Music Stevie Wonder , Fordham University, Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters

, Fordham University, Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters American Ballet Theater Principal Dancer Misty Copeland , New York University, Honorary Doctor of Fine Arts

, New York University, Honorary Doctor of Fine Arts Actor & Director Jon Favreau , Queens College, Honorary Degree

, Queens College, Honorary Degree President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige , University of Southern California, Honorary Degree

, University of Southern California, Honorary Degree Usher, Berklee College of Music, Honorary Doctor of Music

Featured Graduation Speakers