Carlton Fisk’s famous 1975 World Series home run ball will be on display at Fenway Park and made available for fractional investment starting at $5 per share.

For a moment deep into the night on October 21, 1975 at Fenway Park, it was like the Curse of the Bambino never existed.

The Boston Red Sox and the Cincinnati Reds were deadlocked at 6-6 in the 12th inning when catcher Carlton Fisk stepped up to the plate. With one swing of the bat, Fisk launched Pat Darcy’s 1-0 pitch deep down the left field line at Fenway Park as he famously waved his arms, willing it to stay fair. It ultimately dipped over the fabled Green Monster for a home run, walking it off and propelling the Red Sox into Game 7.

Now, Collectable is bringing the opportunity to own a piece of history to baseball fans everywhere. The platform has made the historic home run ball available for fractional investment.

Although the team would go on to lose the do-or-die Game 7 against the Big Red Machine, for a brief moment, there was hope in Beantown. In a single moment, Fisk ignited the night and secured his spot in the history books of Boston sports in what is widely considered one of the greatest World Series games of all time.

Nearly 30 years later, the iconic image of Carlton Fisk seemingly pleading with the universe to keep his soaring shot fair remains one of the most instantly recognizable moments the game has seen.

Collectable announced on Tuesday that it is teaming up with the Red Sox to bring the ball back to fans. The ball will be on display at Fenway Park as the Red Sox take on the Detroit Tigers at home. Fittingly, it’s to be located right by the “Fisk Pole,” which was dedicated in 2005 to commemorate the moment forever.

Documentation affirming authenticity of Fisk’s 1975 World Series Game 6 home run ball (Courtesy of Collectable)

“We are excited to bring one of the most important artifacts in Red Sox history back to Fenway Park and to the exact spot this iconic moment occurred,” Collectable CEO Ezra Levine said in a statement. “More importantly, though, we are thrilled that Red Sox and baseball fans of all income brackets will be able to experience the pride of ownership of it through Collectable. Special thanks to the Boston Red Sox organization for making it possible.”

Individual shares in the ball, which is valued at $280,000, will be available starting at just $5. The sale is open to any investor over the age of 18.

Click here to check out the ball on Collectable and find out how you can purchase shares of your own.