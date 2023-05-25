Carlos Vela Tops MLS Best-selling Jersey List

14 different MLS teams are represented in the league’s top jersey sales, but Carlos Vela ranks No. 1 overall.
LAFC superstar forward Carlos Vela has the top-selling Major League Soccer jersey so far in 2023, the league announced Thursday.
The Mexican goal-scoring legend had the most Adidas jersey sales on MLSsoccer.com between Jan. 1 and May 1 after helping lead LAFC to its second Supporters Shield and first MLS Cup title. The Nashville SC duo of reigning MVP Hany Mukhtar and Walker Zimmerman finished second and third in jersey sales, with Chicharito of the Los Angeles Galaxy and the Seattle Sounders’ Jordan Morris rounding out the top five.
Among the top 25, 14 MLS teams are represented with players coming from 16 different countries:
- Carlos Vela, LAFC
- Hany Mukhtar, Nashville SC
- Walker Zimmerman, Nashville SC
- Chicharito, Los Angeles Galaxy
- Jordan Morris, Seattle Sounders
- Josef Martinez, Inter Miami
- Thiago Almada, Atlanta United
- Dániel Gazdag, Philadelphia Union
- Andre Blake, Philadelphia Union
- Riqui Puig, Los Angeles Galaxy
- Ben Bender, Charlotte FC
- Cristian Roldan, Seattle Sounders
- Cucho Hernández, Columbus Crew
- Sebastián Driussi, Austin FC
- Facundo Torres, Orlando City
- Dennis Bouanga, LAFC
- Nicolás Lodeiro, Seattle Sounders
- Julián Carranza, Philadelphia Union
- Lucas Zelarayán, Columbus Crew
- Mateusz Klich, D.C. United
- Raúl Ruidíaz, Seattle Sounders
- Johnny Russell, Sporting Kansas City
- João Klauss, St. Louis City
- Jakob Glesnes, Philadelphia Union
- João Paulo, Seattle Sounders
Seattle led the top 25 with five different players on the list. The club also claims two of the three U.S. Men’s National Team players that made the cut. Seven of the 25, including Morris and Zimmerman, have appeared in a FIFA World Cup match. Not surprisingly, Seattle led all 29 teams in total jersey sales, followed by Nashville, Charlotte, Philadelphia, and Austin.
