Carlos Vela Tops MLS Best-selling Jersey List

Emiliano Rigoni of Austin FC battles Carlos Vela of Los Angeles FC during the MLS Cup Western Conference Final match (Photo by Shaun Clark/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Carlos Vela; Emiliano Rigoni

14 different MLS teams are represented in the league’s top jersey sales, but Carlos Vela ranks No. 1 overall.

LAFC superstar forward Carlos Vela has the top-selling Major League Soccer jersey so far in 2023, the league announced Thursday.

The Mexican goal-scoring legend had the most Adidas jersey sales on MLSsoccer.com between Jan. 1 and May 1 after helping lead LAFC to its second Supporters Shield and first MLS Cup title. The Nashville SC duo of reigning MVP Hany Mukhtar and Walker Zimmerman finished second and third in jersey sales, with Chicharito of the Los Angeles Galaxy and the Seattle Sounders’ Jordan Morris rounding out the top five.

Among the top 25, 14 MLS teams are represented with players coming from 16 different countries:

Carlos Vela, LAFC

Hany Mukhtar, Nashville SC

Walker Zimmerman, Nashville SC

Chicharito, Los Angeles Galaxy

Jordan Morris, Seattle Sounders

Josef Martinez, Inter Miami

Thiago Almada, Atlanta United

Dániel Gazdag, Philadelphia Union

Andre Blake, Philadelphia Union

Riqui Puig, Los Angeles Galaxy

Ben Bender, Charlotte FC

Cristian Roldan, Seattle Sounders

Cucho Hernández, Columbus Crew

Sebastián Driussi, Austin FC

Facundo Torres, Orlando City

Dennis Bouanga, LAFC

Nicolás Lodeiro, Seattle Sounders

Julián Carranza, Philadelphia Union

Lucas Zelarayán, Columbus Crew

Mateusz Klich, D.C. United

Raúl Ruidíaz, Seattle Sounders

Johnny Russell, Sporting Kansas City

João Klauss, St. Louis City

Jakob Glesnes, Philadelphia Union

João Paulo, Seattle Sounders

Seattle led the top 25 with five different players on the list. The club also claims two of the three U.S. Men’s National Team players that made the cut. Seven of the 25, including Morris and Zimmerman, have appeared in a FIFA World Cup match. Not surprisingly, Seattle led all 29 teams in total jersey sales, followed by Nashville, Charlotte, Philadelphia, and Austin.