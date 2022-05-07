Powered by TheDuel.com and FanDuel

Boxing’s pound-for-pound king is back in action Saturday night. Get set for Canelo vs. Bivol for the WBA light heavyweight championship with FanDuel Sportsbook.

WBA (Super) Light Heavyweight Championship

Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez (57-1-2, 39 KO) vs. Dmitry Bivol (19-0, 11 KO)

Date: Saturday, April 30, 2022

Fight Time: Ring walks will take place at approximately 11:15 p.m. ET.

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Coverage: DAZN

Canelo Álvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol Odds & Betting Info

All boxing odds, lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline (3-way):

Canelo Álvarez: -550

Dmitry Bivol: +350

Draw: +1600

Method of Victory:

Canelo by KO/TKO: +280

Canelo by Points: –140

Bivol by KO/TKO: +850

Bivol by Points: +600

Canelo vs. Bivol Prediction

While betting Canelo to win can be enticing, at -140, there isn’t a ton of value there, especially going up against an undefeated fighter. Canelo has 39 career knockouts but only has a win by KO?TKO in 65% of his fights. However, he did win by KO in his last fight against Caleb Plant, also previously undefeated. Take Canelo to ride that wave and win by KO?TKO

Bet Canelo to win by KO/TKO (+280)

Canelo Álvarez vs Dmitry Bivol Betting Trends & Stats

Canelo defeated Caleb Plant in his last fight on Nov. 6, 2021.

Bivol defeated Umar Salamov in his last fight on Dec. 11, 2021.

Bivol will be putting his WBA (Super) light heavyweight title on the line.

— David Kaestle

David Kaestle is not a FanDuel employee. In addition to providing DFS gameplay advice, David also participates in DFS contests on FanDuel using his personal account, username davekaestle. While the strategies and player selections recommended in his articles are his personal views, he may deploy different strategies and player selections when entering contests with his personal account. The views expressed in their articles are the author’s alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of FanDuel.