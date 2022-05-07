Powered by TheDuel.com and FanDuel
Boxing’s pound-for-pound king is back in action Saturday night. Get set for Canelo vs. Bivol for the WBA light heavyweight championship with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Canelo vs. Bivol Fight Info, Date, & Time
WBA (Super) Light Heavyweight Championship
Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez (57-1-2, 39 KO) vs. Dmitry Bivol (19-0, 11 KO)
Date: Saturday, April 30, 2022
Fight Time: Ring walks will take place at approximately 11:15 p.m. ET.
Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada
Coverage: DAZN
Canelo Álvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol Odds & Betting Info
All boxing odds, lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Moneyline (3-way):
Canelo Álvarez: -550
Dmitry Bivol: +350
Draw: +1600
Method of Victory:
Canelo by KO/TKO: +280
Canelo by Points: –140
Bivol by KO/TKO: +850
Bivol by Points: +600
Canelo vs. Bivol Prediction
While betting Canelo to win can be enticing, at -140, there isn’t a ton of value there, especially going up against an undefeated fighter. Canelo has 39 career knockouts but only has a win by KO?TKO in 65% of his fights. However, he did win by KO in his last fight against Caleb Plant, also previously undefeated. Take Canelo to ride that wave and win by KO?TKO
Bet Canelo to win by KO/TKO (+280)
Canelo Álvarez vs Dmitry Bivol Betting Trends & Stats
- Canelo defeated Caleb Plant in his last fight on Nov. 6, 2021.
- Bivol defeated Umar Salamov in his last fight on Dec. 11, 2021.
- Bivol will be putting his WBA (Super) light heavyweight title on the line.
