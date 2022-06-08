Bud Light Named Official Beer Partner of Top Rank Boxing

The deal becomes official as the most enduring name in boxing promotions prepares to return to Madison Square Garden for Edgar Berlanga vs. Alexis Angulo.

Top Rank boasts one of boxing’s most exciting up-and-comers on its roster in Edgar Berlanga, a ruthless knockout artist popularly known as The Chosen One. And as of today, Top Rank can prepare to raise a glass of its Chosen Beer in celebration of the Brooklyn native ahead of his return to the ring this weekend at the World’s Most Famous Arena.

On Wednesday, Bud Light was revealed as the official beer partner of Top Rank, the organizations announced.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Bud Light to deliver premium experiences for fans as they revel in watching the sport’s premier athletes,” said Top Rank Chief Revenue Officer Brian Kelly. “Strategic collaborations with leading brands bolster our efforts to keep boxing at the forefront for global audiences across live event programming, engaging social content, and innovative experiences.”

The partnership kicks off in earnest on June 11 in New York at the Mecca of Boxing when Berlanga faces Alexis Angulo for the NABO super middleweight (168-pound) title at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. Berlanga is a perfect 19-0 as a professional fighter with 16 knockouts — all of which came in the first round.

Bud Light also counts Top Rank star, former unified lightweight champion, and fellow Brooklyn native Teofimo Lopez among its top-tier endorsers.

“Bud Light has always been a key component of the fan viewing experience and we’re excited to be getting back into boxing as the official beer sponsor of Top Rank,” said Joe Barnes, Director of Sports Marketing for Bud Light. “Boxing has seen a tremendous increase in popularity over the past few years and it’s vital that Bud Light is showing up for our consumers at these marquee boxing moments.”

Bud Light, America’s best-selling beer, will have significant visibility in and around Top Rank events as part of the wide-ranging partnership. Fighter walkouts and the boxing ring itself will feature Bud Light branding. Fans can expect live activations on-site and social media tie-ins as well.

The Edgar Berlanga vs. Alexis Angulo fight card begins at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 11 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. The event will be televised on ESPN and ESPN Deportes with streaming available on ESPN+.