2022 British Open Predictions & Picks

As the grand old tournament returns to St. Andrews, get set for a weekend of golf action with our Open Championship predictions and betting picks via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Open Championship Start Time, Date, & Course Info

Start Date: Thursday, July 14, 2022

Golf Course: St. Andrews Links (Old Course), St. Andrews, Scottland

Course Stats: 7,313 Yards, Par 72

Defending Champion: Collin Morikawa

Open Championship Tee Times

Open Championship Tee Times will be available at this link ahead of each round.

2022 British Open Odds & Favorites

Rory McIlroy (+1000)

(+1000) Xander Schauffele (+1300)

(+1300) Jordan Spieth (+1500)

(+1500) Jon Rahm (+1600)

(+1600) Matthew Fitzpatrick (+1800)

(+1800) Scottie Scheffler (+1800)

(+1800) Shane Lowry (+2000)

(+2000) Justin Thomas (+2100)

(+2100) Cameron Smith (+2200)

(+2200) Patrick Cantlay (+2600)

(+2600) Will Zalatoris (+2700)

(+2700) Tommy Fleetwood (+2800)

(+2800) Collin Morikawa (+2800)

(+2800) Tyrrell Hatton (+3400)

(+3400) Dustin Johnson (+3400)

2022 Open Championship Field

The field for this year’sOpen Championship can be found via this link.

2022 British Open Predictions & Betting Picks

Mcilroy is on an incredible run right now, playing some fantastic golf. He’s grabbed a top-20 finish in seven consecutive starts, which includes five top-10 finishes. And of those, four were top-5 finishes, along with one win.

He’s also no stranger to success in this tournament at St. Andrews. In 2010, as mentioned above, McIlroy placed T-3 and tied the best Round 1 score in Open Championship history. Pairing his talents, recent performances, and past course success, I’ll take the plus money and go for McIlroy to finish top-five at +270.

Bet Rory McIlroy to finish top-five (+270).

— David Kaestle

