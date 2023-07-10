Brad Pitt & Formula 1: A Movie Match Made for Hollywood

Filming scenes ahead of the Formula 1 British Grand Prix on Friday, here’s everything we know about the anticipated Brad Pitt film.

Brad Pitt‘s latest project has him behind the wheel. Over the weekend at the British Grand Prix, the Oscar-winning actor was spotted filming scenes for his upcoming film inspired by Formula 1. Starring alongside Snowfall actor Damson Idris, the duo filmed scenes at the Silverstone Circuit in the United Kingdom, driving laps around the historic track.

From the looks of their ensembles, Pitt and Idris represented the fictional APXGP team. According to the BBC, filming occurred on the empty track during breaks in actual racing. Drivers took the track in Formula 2 cars, which were customized by Mercedes.

So far, this is the most action we’ve seen come from the Apple-produced film, which has no release date or title yet. Pitt spoke with former British racing great Martin Brundle and gushed about the production to Sky Sports.

"We've got to get you a cameo!" 😅



Brad Pitt reveals all about APXGP with Martin Brundle 🤩 pic.twitter.com/DjokRTIuLt — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) July 9, 2023

“It’s all been great,” Pitt said. “The vibe is amazing, to get to be part of it and tell our story. The teams have opened their doors to us.”

Here’s what we know (so far) about the forthcoming Brad Pitt Formula 1 film.

A Redemption Story

In describing the plot of the film, Pitt says he plays a racer — Sonny Hayes — who dazzled in the 1990s before a horrible crash sidelined his career. After disappearing and racing in other disciplines, his friend and a team owner, played by Javier Bardem, reaches out to him.

“They’re a last place team, they’re 21-22 on the grid, they’ve never scored a point. But they have a young phenom, played by Damson Idris, and they bring me in as kind of a Hail Mary and hijinks ensue,” the 59-year-old continued. “Tell you what’s amazing about it — there are cameras mounted all over the car — you’ve never seen speed, you’ve never seen just the G-forces like this. It’s really, really exciting.”

The Apex Grand Prix car of Sonny Hayes, to be portrayed by Brad Pitt in the upcoming Formula 1-based movie, is seen on the grid prior at Silverstone Circuit on July 9. (Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Spinning Out By Design

With the increase in popularity Formula 1 has experienced in the last several years, it has also brought its fair share of avid watchers masquerading as racing authorities. Pitt addressed the “armchair experts” specifically, telling Brundle that “If you see any spin-outs or something that looks like a stall, it’s by design.”

However, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star added that everything viewers see is authentic. Pitt enlisted the help of actual F1 experts to ensure it reflects real-life moments of the racing league.

“We’ve got [British motorsports team manager] Trevor Carlin’s team and they’ve been sensational in keeping us safe, training us, and really operating the show like it’s the real thing. It should be as authentic as we can get it,” he said.

Lewis Hamilton, the Producer

In what should be a delight to fans, seven-time World Drivers’ Champion Lewis Hamilton has signed on as a producer, and Pitt says he was really intent that “we respect the sport and that we really show it for what it is.”

On the directing front, Joseph Kosinski of Top Gun: Maverick is behind the camera and also listed as a producer. Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films and Plan B Entertainment are also a part of the project. Joining Pitt as co-stars of the film will be Emmy-winning actor Tobias Menzies and reigning BAFTA honoree Kerry Condon.