Inside The Br3akfast Club’s Mission for a More Inclusive Web3

The new Web3 project presented by Anonymous is working to provide educational programming to empower BIPOC communities.

Kellogg’s is jumping into Web3 through a new partnership and project from LA-based creators.

Ryan Lewis, the founder and CEO of apparel brand Anonymous, first secured a partnership with the famous food maker to create clothing stitched with company mascots like Tony the Tiger from Frosted Flakes and Toucan Sam from Fruit Loops cereals.

Since landing this partnership, Lewis connected with Jordan Borucki to create a new Web3 project called “The Br3akfast Club.” Lewis and Borucki, both Los Angeles natives, have been itching to empower their community through Web3 by leveraging education.

Ryan Lewis of Anonymous. (Photo courtesy of The Br3akfast Club)

“TBC is a lifestyle platform presented by Anonymous, built to provide the tools and education for a Web3 future,” the TBC team said in a statement provided to Boardroom. “At TBC, we care about inclusivity, education, and community. We get up early and are tools of service for one another— and yes, we love doing it over breakfast.”

All about TBC

TBC believes education is the key to progress in Web3, so the organization is on a mission to provide programming with the help of diverse experts and partners. Diversity and inclusivity will be at the center of all of TBC’s work as it hopes to become the premier platform for such initiatives.

TBC points out inequities created during and enabled by the Web2 race — particularly a lack of education in the BIPOC community — and aims to “alter the trajectory” of Web3 by getting out ahead of it now.

The Br3akfast Club brunch during NFT.NYC. (Photo courtesy of The Br3akfast Club)

With the support of gaming and Web3 venture studio Subnation, Lewis and Borucki hosted a brunch at the conclusion of NFT.NYC to tease their new project. Borucki said they wanted to create a place for Web3 industry leaders to decompress and share stories amid the large conference.

“With NFT.NYC came a ton of noise. Brands were throwing million-dollar parties with performances from Snoop Dogg and Lil Baby! How do we compete with that as a new project?” Borucki said. “We wanted to be able to capitalize on all of the great minds that would be in NYC, without having to compete with the attention.”

TBC will launch soon, and the organization already has three months of utility planned. The Web3 community can expect to hear more from the new project this fall. And, like most of the crypto-focused world, TBC is building diligently through the bear market.

The plan is to weather the storm and make sure TBC is there to further its mission when the dust finally settles.