Red Sox 2023 Offseason: Will the Boston Brass Back Up the Brinks Truck?

The Boston Red Sox have some housekeeping to attend to this offseason. Let’s see what the Fenway faithful can expect from their front office over the next few months.

Fenway Park was quiet this fall — much to the chagrin of Red Sox fans.

With no playoff baseball in Beantown and a last-place finish in the deep AL East, the Sox could easily have been crowned the most frustrating team in baseball last season. And making matters worse throughout, questions lingered on whether Sox’ brass would pony up the cash to keep its cornerstones in place for the foreseeable future.

Does anyone remember what happened to Mookie Betts?

But the BoSox had way more problems than just a lackluster performance and a few question marks on the future roster. Starting pitching was less-than-stellar, the bullpen was bumpy, and the lineup lacked the usual pop.

But that was then and this is now. Boston’s front office has a clean slate this offseason, but must make some big decisions in the coming months. Let’s have a look at the Boston Red Sox offseason priorities and how they can angle for a playoff push in 2023.

Boston Red Sox Offseason To-Do List

Re-Sign Xander Bogaerts

All eyes will be on the X-man this off-season.

The homegrown shortstop is due for a big payday, and the Sox may have to roll out the red carpet to re-sign the 30-year-old ballplayer.

Coming off his fourth All-Star appearance, Bogaerts also has a World Series title on his resume — making him part of the top talent on the Free Agent market this offseason.

Boston should be ready to go to the bank for Bogey, or otherwise risk seeing him head elsewhere. The upcoming class of free agents is loaded with shortstops, though, so if the Sox don’t end up paying him they’ll have a few solid choices as replacements.

From @michaelsilvermanbb: Red Sox confirm that they’ve sweetened their offers to Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devershttps://t.co/SxRt6BZQgm — Boston Globe Sports (@BGlobeSports) November 16, 2022

Sign a Starter…or Two

Who’s the ace?

It was a question many asked in 2022, and it will undoubtedly resurface this winter as the Sox are in need of starting pitching. With Chris Sale presumed to finally be healthy, and a few young stud starters in Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock, the Sox no doubt have a decent setup — but they don’t have an ace.

Nathan Eovaldi, the one many would consider the Sox’ go-to guy over the years, declined a $19.65 million qualifying offer this offseason, but it appears the Sox may still try and re-sign him

Regardless, acquiring a starting arm via free agency or trade is a must.

Extend Rafael Devers

He’s another homegrown talent whose time may be up in Boston.

Devers has one year left on his contract, and the Sox could and should try and sign him to a long-term extension before it’s too late. Similar to Bogaerts, the question remains — will the Sox spend on trying to keep him?

Boston reportedly offered Devers an extension earlier this offseason, but it appears the two sides are far apart on compensation. Roughly $100 million apart, according to reports.

Keep an eye on contract discussions with Devers, as the Sox could try and sign him to a long-term deal prior to Opening Day.

What did the Red Sox learn from the Mookie Betts situation that can be applied to Rafael Devers and other homegrown stars? Sam Kennedy explains. https://t.co/PeDeWmUWRe — NESN (@NESN) November 17, 2022

Add a Big Bat

The outfield is in need of another key player and the Sox need a new big bat to replace J.D. Martinez (if they don’t resign him). Could they make a splash by going after the most coveted bat in all of baseball, Aaron Judge?

The jury is still out on whether they will be able to afford No. 99 and still keep key components intact to make a serious run at the playoffs. Boston is currently in the mix to court Judge, but rarely have we seen a player of this caliber switch sides among rival teams.

Expect the race for the reigning AL MVP to be a much-watched affair. Should the Sox not sign him, expect the front office to look to fill the holes with a platoon of players like last year and or keep Martinez in town for another season.

Should the Red Sox go after Aaron Judge?



Here's the case for (and against) Boston signing the face of the Yankees. https://t.co/KZHZViocVV — NESN (@NESN) November 22, 2022

Build or Rebuild?

Sox fans have high expectations for their ball club. But perception is not always reflective of the reality in the team’s front office.

If the Sox decide to let Bogaerts walk and fail to extend Devers, you can expect some angry callers on WEEI this offseason. Failing to make moves with either means the Sox are in rebuilding mode and will look to shore up their glaring holes with prospects, some starting pitching, and maybe a free agent pickup or two.

But what if Chaim Bloom and Co. back up the Brinks truck and finally decide to spend on building something special in Boston?

Keeping Bogey and Devers could go a long way to keeping the Fenway faithful happy, but bolstering the bullpen and adding some more power to the lineup will show they’re truly serious about returning to the World Series sooner rather than later.

