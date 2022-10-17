Bill Russell Inspires Boston Celtics 2022-23 City Edition Uniforms

BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 14, 2022: Photoshoot for the Boston Celtics 2022-23 Nike City Edition Uniform at TD Garden (Photo by Keith Sliney).

The late, great player and coach collaborated on the new look, which is filled with nods to his Boston heyday.

On July 31, the sports world lost a giant. This season, the Boston Celtics‘ City Edition uniforms will honor him.

Bill Russell, the 11-time NBA champion as a player, 12-time NBA All-Star, and five-time NBA MVP passed away this summer at 88. Over the course of his historic career, he battled greats like Wilt Chamberlain on the court while facing adversity in the form of racism at home and on the road.

photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE/Getty

Overcoming all in an era of strife, he ascended as the game’s greatest winner and arguably the best Boston Celtic there ever was.

As a player, he led his team to 11 titles in 13 seasons.

As a coach, he became the first African-American man to hold such a title on the sideline as well as the first to hoist a championship trophy.

And as a mentor, he defied franchise, era, and boundaries, serving as a voice of guidance and a helping hand to leaders from the basketball court to the Oval Office.

Adored by Kobe Bryant and honored by Barack Obama, the game’s consummate captain lives on aesthetically through the Boston Celtics’ 2022-23 City Edition uniforms and corresponding court homage.

While all 30 NBA franchises will feature his famed No. 6 on an honorary jersey patch, the Celtics called in Russell prior to his passing to collaborate on this commemorative look.

Across the chest, the team name is depicted in the signature signage from Slade’s Bar & Grill, an establishment Russell owned in the 1960s that hosted not just local fans but also famous friends like Muhammad Ali.

His historic 11 championships come to life through diamond details, featured along the upper and once again on the belt buckle of the shorts, centered around his retired jersey number. Black trim and gold accents complement and contrast a dark green base, with nods to the parquet floor pattern embedded as an homage to the original Boston Garden.

This year, the Celtics will take to TD Garden early and often in their City Edition look.

photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE/Getty

The defending Eastern Conference champions plan to pay tribute to Russell in this uniform by wearing it 11 times starting with the season opener.

That outing against the Philadelphia 76ers will serve as the first formal tribute night with another taking place on Feb. 12 to celebrate Russell’s birthday.

Finishing as runner-up to the Golden State Warriors in last season’s race for the NBA Championship, the retooled team is considered a Finals favorite by basketball writers and the oddsmakers in Las Vegas.

Additionally, the Celtics should see a surge in retail thanks to last year’s postseason push.

Prior to the playoffs, the team ranked sixth across the league in overall merchandise sales. Moreover, star forward Jayson Tatum had the fifth-highest-selling jersey in the Association by the end of April.

Due to the team’s recent success and offseason acquisitions, expect Boston Celtics apparel to perform well all 2022-23 with this new City Edition tribute to Bill Russell adding even more energy.

