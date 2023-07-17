This year’s campaign will kick off with a social media series that includes Boardroom’s Kevin Durant, Hit-Boy, Boi 1da, and Taylor Rooks.

Spotify‘s RapCaviar is partnering with Boardroom for the 2023 All-RapCaviar campaign that celebrates artists’ and fans’ love of hip-hop and basketball. Similar to All-NBA teams, three teams will be revealed in the coming days, consisting of rap and hip-hop’s hottest artists that perfectly encapsulate what the RapCaviar playlist is all about.

“All-RapCaviar is one of the ways we can contextualize the ‘RapCaviar’ playlist and share our larger point of view on hip-hop culture,” said Carl Chery, Spotify’s creative director and head of urban music. “With our partners Kevin Durant and Boardroom, we’re celebrating the most notable artists on Spotify and sparking conversation within the hip-hop and basketball communities.”

Included in this year’s All-RapCaviar campaign — the fourth of its kind — will be a mini-series on social media titled “Inside RapCaviar.” Boardroom’s own Kevin Durant and Turner Sports broadcaster Taylor Rooks will chop it up with a couple of Grammy Award winners in Hit-Boy and Boi 1da about who made this year’s list and why. For Durant and Boi 1da, this partnership marks the second collaboration between the two, the first being a signature shoe release as part of the Nike KD15 “Producer Pack.”

“I love the opportunity to bring the sports and hip hop worlds together, and getting to bring Boardroom into the mix with this year’s All-RapCaviar campaign was a no-brainer,” Durant said about the campaign. “It was great to get the chance to mix it up with Taylor, Boi 1da, and Hit-Boy, and I can’t wait to see the debates fans have about this year’s list.”

RapCaviar has been a Spotify staple since it launched in 2015, becoming one of the most followed playlists the company boasts, with over 15 million subscribers to the weekly 50-song offering.

Stay tuned to both Boardroom and RapCaviar’s social channels for the latest updates on this year’s campaign, including an exclusive playlist from KD.