Boardroom Q&A: Life lessons with Sugar Ray Leonard

Sugar Ray Leonard spoke to Boardroom about his personal style, life advice, and his thoughts on the greatest boxer ever.

A world champion boxer in five different weight classes and a 1976 Olympic gold medalist, Sugar Ray Leonard is widely regarded as one of the 10 greatest boxers to ever live. But the 66-year-old is also known as a motivational speaker, spokesman, philanthropist, and activist.

Leonard was a presenter at the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards in Lower Manhattan, introducing Skechers as Company of the Year. He spoke to Boardroom on the red carpet about his personal style, life advice, and his thoughts on the greatest boxer ever.

Shlomo Sprung: Looking back on your career, what’s one fight you wish you could go back and relive as a boxer?

Sugar Ray Leonard: That’s interesting. I’ve never been asked that question before. But I’m satisfied with what my career was and whether I lost or won. I’m okay. It’s made me who I am today.

SS: Who are some current fighters that you really like to watch?

SRL: I don’t want to miss out on any of the guys’ names. I like all of them. But if they’re a champion, they should fight a champion.

SS: That leads into my next question: What you would change in boxing today?

SRL: Again, people tell me how great they are or tell the world how great they are. Prove it by fighting the best.

SS: Who do you think is the best boxer of all time and why?

SRL: Muhammad Ali because he did more than just box. He inspired me to be who I am today. Muhammad Ali is my idol. No question about that.

SS: What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

SRL: Believe in yourself because if you don’t, no one else will. And dream the dream. Don’t ever give up. Don’t ever give up on your dreams.

