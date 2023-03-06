This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

Get set for the latest revival of the New York City tradition with our Big East Tournament predictions, plus the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

March Madness is right around the corner, which means college basketball’s conference tournament season is here. One tourney getting underway just ahead of Selection Sunday on March 12? Well, it’s a big one: the Big East Men’s Basketball Tournament at Madison Square Garden.

Here’s everything NCAA hoops fans and bettors need to know about the 2023 Big East Conference Tournament.

Big East Men’s Basketball Tournament Schedule, Dates & Location

The 2023 Big East Conference Tournament will tip off with its first game at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 8 at Madison Square Garden in New York. The championship game will be held at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 11. FS1 will televise all nine games in the first three days of the tournament before the FOX broadcast network carries the championship game.

2023 Big East Tournament Schedule

Big East Tournament 2023: Odds to Win

Big East Conference tournament odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook as of March 7, 2023.

Team Odds to Win UConn Huskies +210 Creighton Blue Jays +280 Marquette Golden Eagles +340 Xavier Musketeers +500 Villanova Wildcats +900 Providence Friars +1900 Seton Hall Pirates +6000 Georgetown Hoyas +25000 DePaul Blue Demons +25000 Butler Bulldogs +25000

Big East Conference Tournament Predictions 2023

The oddsmakers may like Connecticut, but Marquette is the top seed, followed by Xavier. Those two teams are averaging 80.5 and 82.3 points per game, respectively, to lead the Big East. The Golden Eagles and Musketeers also lead the conference in field goal percentage, hitting between 49.5% and 50% of their shots from the floor. The two teams split a pair of very close games during the regular season, and both teams went 3-1 vs Providence and Creighton.



With Marquette leading the league in steals and assist-to-turnover ratio, they are a slight favorite in a tight race at the top for the conference championship. That said, we prefer Xavier’s tempo and top-10 adjusted efficiency on offense, field goal shooting, and 3-pointers.

BIG EAST TOURNAMENT BEST BET: Xavier to win

