Bhad Bhabie Unveils 7-figure Vocational Scholarship Fund

Danielle Bregoli reclaimed her fame. Now, “Bhad Bhabie” aims to help other young entrepreneurs do just as she has with a new $1.7 million scholarship fund.

Danielle Bregoli, a.k.a. Bhad Bhabie, wants to change the future for the better.

As Bhabie first unveiled in an interview with Yahoo, she is partnering with Educapital Foundation to launch the Bhad Scholarship, a $1.7 million fund that will help 1,000 students pay for technical and vocational school. A select group will additionally receive seed money to help start their own businesses.

The fund describes itself as the “only national foundation to focus its efforts on trade school education for the country’s most underserved, impoverished students.”

All Bhad Scholarship winners get $1,000 toward their schooling, while 50 grads will receive $10,000 to launch a business. The Florida artist will select specific candidates for full trade school scholarships out of a dedicated $200,000 fund.

According to a press statement, the program supports a series of “highly varied programs” for “in-demand trades including pharmacy technician, cosmetology, the business of cannabis, cyber security, e-commerce,” and beyond.

Five years ago, you may have heard a certain catchphrase that propelled Bregoli to a bizarre sort of viral fame during a now-infamous appearance on Dr. Phil in 2016; we won’t repeat the phrase because Bregoli herself has asked to stop being linked to it the sort of sneering, knee-jerk fashion the internet is known for (and rightfully so). Since then, she has turned her internet fame into a successful career as an artist and entrepreneur, signing a recording contract with Atlantic Records, starting up a reality show, creating a makeup brand, and going on her very own tour.

The 19-year-old hopes to one day have her own nail salon franchise as well — and to assist in empowering the next generation hoping to do the same.

As Bhad Bhabie said on Instagram to mark the occasion:

“If I did some dumb shit all the blogs would post it but we give away $1.7m in scholarships and grants to start small businesses and it’s [crickets].” I’m just going to mind my business and do me. Go to BHADScholarships.com now and get this money.”

She’s not wrong. And although some might be quick to claim she’s had a tumultuous or even controversial career in the public eye, this is a grown-up move from someone who clearly possesses a modicum of self-awareness and poise as she’s realized just how profound her impact could be.

In prioritizing helping those who have gone through similar situations as she has, Bhabie has reclaimed her fame in the best way possible — and shut down countless doubters in the process.

In due time, countless dreamers who take full advantage of this new scholarship program will feel firsthand just how good it is to be Bhad.